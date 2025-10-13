South African rapper Nadia Nakai showed off her banging new body after getting a Brazilian Bottom Lift (BBL)

The Naa Mean rapper revealed that she went under the knife during the taping of her reality TV show

Mzansi cannot stop gushing over the rapper, saying she looks drop-dead gorgeous in her new figure

Nadia Nakai's gorgeous BBL has peeps gushing. Image: Nadianakai

Source: Instagram

Bragga cannot stop showing off her new curves. The SA rapper and reality TV star opened up about getting a Brazilian Bottom Lift (BBL) on her reality TV show, Beyond Bragga.

Nadia Nakai got candid about undergoing surgery to fill her hip dips. “I filled my hip dips. My bottom has always been there, so I took fat from my inner thighs and arms, and I put the fat in my hips because I had hip dips,” she said.

Now, the star is looking sexier than ever, and she is not afraid to show it.

Below is some of her Instagram posts. She did say she wants to look good for the gram!

Why Nadia got a BBL

On her reality TV show, Nadia continued by saying she did not tell her family before and during the procedure. Apart from fearing their judgment, she also did not want to stress them over this.

"I'm not trying to stress my family out over trivial things. I'd rather talk to them about going to the hospital for a serious thing."

"I'm not trying to stress out my family because I got my BOOTY done. This is just so I look good on Instagram, on stage, and in photoshoots. It's not that serious; it's definitely a vain procedure."

A healthcare professional moved in with Nadia to watch over her during her healing journey.

"The nurse brought me back and stayed with me for four days to make sure I'm fine, even feeding me."

Mzansi could not stop gushing over Nadia Nakai and her new booty:

Hey_tsstole gushed:

"You're so gorgeous, mama."

Mihlali Ndamase said:

"You look 16, babe."

Queenbaemome shared:

"You are such a natural! I greeted you there, and you looked so pretty and so friendly! Bathong! Re le tshaba fela in real life! Y'all are cute and friendly AF."

Grace08 stated:

"The most beautiful woman in SA."

Raindrop replied:

"I've had "bragaaa" signed on my national ID card since 2017, and I don't regret it."

Oraniee shared:

"She ate! What a wonderful, gorgeous human being."

Panero said:

Big dress!!!!!! Toooo WAVY and good looking."

Mriceman said:

"Every time I watch Nadia, my mind gets vibration. Can't wait for the next season of Young, Famous and African."

Nadia Nakai slammed over her dance video

In more Nadia Nakai updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to a video of the rapper twerking in public. After she got a BBL, Nadia has been actively showing off her new figure.

Social media dragged her to hell and back for her disruptive behaviour, saying she was indecent for dancing provocatively in public.

