South African rapper Nadia Nakai got candid about getting a BBL done on her reality TV show Beyond Bragga

Ever since, she has been showing off her new body, whether it is twerking or just posing in hot swimsuit pictures

However, not everybody seems to appreciate her physique, as many trolls on X came for her

Nadia Nakai admitted to going under the knife. Image: Nadianakai

Source: Instagram

South African rapper Nadia Nakai recently showed off her stunning body while wearing a two-piece swimsuit.

The Naa Mean rapper revealed recently that she went under the knife, but was scared to reveal this to her family. She recently twerked online, and this sent many trolls off the rails.

Controversial blogger Musa Khawula posted an X photo of Nadia letting her hair down and donning a colourful animal-print suit.

Mzansi shares mixed reactions to Nadia's new body

SA had mixed reactions to Nadia's continued flaunting of her body.

@amethyst_mandy questioned:

"Is that a bbl belly button?"

@Uncensored_Gang exclaimed:

"Seriously now, guys, these 80s need to retire now. Nadia is too old to be stooping this low. Isn't she a rapper? She's supposed to be releasing new music. Something is off with this stomach!"

@ledoo_duma shared:

"The tummy always gonna expose em."

@iamziyar asked:

"I still find it weird when a woman shares her private parts with the whole world for money. Surely this is modern-day selling?"

@Somlimokazi asked:

"Is that the correct placement for the belly button?"

@MsPearlie23 stated:

"I don't know why she touched herself. Her body was fire."

@chaukek asked:

"Kante yena is showing off her body every day."

@Tebogo92726359 responded:

"Nothing purchased here! No turkey and BBL's. She hasn't exhausted the body since he left."

@sux789 said:

"We are tired of the body, where is the music. She has nothing else to show."

@vendaroyale asked:

"She ruined her body this one. Does she have anything else to show?"

Nadia admits to getting BBL

After getting a reason to unapologetically flaunt her curves, Nadia got candid about the real reason for the surgery. The reality TV star admitted that she wanted to look good for the gram. She even brought in a nurse to help nurse her scars:

"I'm not trying to stress my family out over trivial things. I'd rather talk to them about going to the hospital for a serious thing," she revealed. "I'm not trying to stress out my family because I got my butt done. This is just so I look good on Instagram, on stage, and in photoshoots. It's not that serious; it's definitely a vain procedure."

Nadia Nakai showed off her BBL body. Image: Nadia Nakai

Source: Instagram

Nadia Nakai opens up about industry relationships

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nadia Nakai shared details about Season 2 of her reality TV show Beyond Bragga. In the clip, the rapper reflected on her rocky past with fellow rapper Rouge, before they collaborated on a song.

She opened up about her new album, which she said will be different from her tribute to her late boyfriend, AKA. “A lot more family dynamics. Every family has its own politics and challenges, and this season I’m a lot more open about that side of my life.”

