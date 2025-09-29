South African influencer Thobeka Majozi looked stunning in her latest video, showing off her gorgeous lashes

Thobeka Majozi is mostly known for being Cassper Nyovest's baby mama, and her beauty left many mesmerised

Trolls did, however, come for Majozi and her relationship with the rapper, saying he fumbled her

Thobeka Majozi looked stunning with her makeup-free video.

Source: Instagram

One thing about Thobeka Majozi's face card is that it never declines. The media personality went viral for her gorgeous face, which sparked chatter online.

Controversial X blogger Musa Khawula posted a video of Majozi getting her lashes done. In the clip, she was not wearing any makeup.

Peeps saw this as an opportunity to give the beauty her flowers, while mocking her baby daddy, Cassper Nyovest.

Thobeka Majozi showed off her gorgeous face card.

Source: Instagram

Mzansi gushes over Thobeka Majozi

The online community had a few things to say about Thobeka's face card, while appreciating her natural beauty.

@MissLihleM trolled:

"She’s gorgeous, I can't be less, she allowed Cassper to make her a baby mama."

@Tunechiress reacted:

"This woman is a 11/10. Gorgeous."

@refilwemosoma said:

"She’s always been beautiful."

@Aquafinalou stated:

"Thobeka is gorgeous. This woman is an 11/10."

@samethotty gushed:

"Thobeka, with or without make-up, has that striking beauty that you can’t help but just stop and stare at her. In real life, she’s even more beautiful. Pictures/videos do her no justice. She is BEAUTIFUL, yoh!

Trolls also had something negative to say:

@buhleNqobileZ said:

"I hope she now allows Cassper to see his son."

@ZamandosiK36531 exclaimed:

"Ay Musa! These faces you are showing are wearing the 'no makeup look'. It's makeup, look at those eyelashes!"

@SisonkeViti argued:

"Filters, filters filters, and heavy filters."

@Rogerthat_1652 responded:

"She is gorgeous. I wish she worked out with Cassper."

Thobeka speaks on faith after son's cancer battle

If she is not serving face, Thobeka preaches faith, and she is a living testimony. After speaking up about her son's cancer diagnosis, Thobeka revealed that he was declared cancer-free.

"This week I’ve been led to my knees to remember, repent and return. Amongst the many good things He’s done, I remember the day my son was declared cancer-free."

"Every little particle of me wants to scream on top of a hill to testify to the goodness of God. I have a testimony. I am the testimony. You’re so faithful, Father."

Bexx gained massive support online when she revealed that she had to deal with her son's illness while Cassper cheated on her with his now-wife, Pulane. He had reached out to make things right.

Cassper and Nota clash, Thobeka dragged into beef

In a previous report from Briefly News, Cassper Nyovest targeted Nota Baloyi in an X post, questioning whether he had taken his alleged medication.

Nota Baloyi took offence to that, and then the podcaster unleashed a very brutal response at Cassper. Some people did not find his response appropriate because he included his wife, Pulane Mojaki, and Thobeka Majozi.

