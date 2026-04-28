Lucky Nkosi has finally addressed his sudden exit from Ukhozi FM after reports that he resigned ahead of the station’s new season lineup

During an interview on iZwi loMzansi 98.0 FM with Baba Maswidi, he denied the reports and shared how and why he was dismissed from the popular station

He challenged public perceptions about radio salaries and revealed a meagre annual salary increase he once received

Lucky Nkosi shared why he exited Ukhozi FM. Image: Lucky Nkosi

Source: Facebook

Former Ukhozi FM presenter Lucky Nkosi has finally revealed the circumstances surrounding his sudden exit from the popular radio station.

Ukhozi FM, like its competitors, made several changes to its roster, and Nkosi, who presented the weekend show, was among several presenters let go ahead of the new season, which started on Wednesday, 1 April 2026.

At the time, a source who spoke to Daily Sun said that Lucky Nkosi decided not to renew his contract and instead focus on his business.

"Lucky Nkosi, who is one of the famous weekend radio presenters, decided not to renew his contract after working for the station for a long time; he's now set to focus on his business,” the source said.

Lucky Nkosi reveals how and why Ukhozi FM fired him

In an interview on iZwi loMzansi 98.0 FM with Baba Maswidi, Lucky Nkosi finally set the record straight and revealed how he was dismissed from Ukhozi FM.

Nkosi denied earlier reports that he decided not to renew his contract and said he was unceremoniously dismissed from the radio station.

He told Baba Maswidi that he was dismissed in a virtual meeting conducted over the phone. Nkosi claimed that when he began questioning management about the reasons behind the decision to terminate his contract, the call was abruptly ended, with officials citing “network issues.”

Nkosi also opened up about his initial dismissal years ago, which he said was because of professional jealousy from a manager whom he chose not to name. However, in 2008, he was brought back by former station manager Bonga Mpanza, who recognised his talent.

Apart from opening up about his time at Ukhozi FM, Lucky Nkosi spoke about the financial realities of radio. Echoing Penny Ntuli's experience, Nkosi challenged the perception that radio personalities earn substantial incomes, revealing that at one point, his annual salary increase was only R200.

He warned that there is little financial security in the industry unless presenters build income streams outside broadcasting.

“You leave the station struggling, not knowing how you will make ends meet,” he said.

Nkosi also alleged that he often used his own money to support choral music events and passion projects, while receiving only basic travel allowances from the station.

Lucky Nkosi revealed why he was fired by Ukhozi FM. Image: Lucky Nkosi

Source: Facebook

Mbuso Khoza bows out of Ukhozi FM

Lucky Nkosi isn't the only popular presenter who left Ukhozi FM this year.

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that South African actor and musician Mbuso Khoza confirmed his resignation from Ukhozi FM.

In a statement shared on his official Instagram account on Saturday, 4 January 2026, the Shaka iLembe music compiler revealed why he was leaving the station.

Source: Briefly News