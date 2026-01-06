Popular South African actor and musician Mbuso Khoza has confirmed his resignation from Ukhozi FM

The Shaka iLembe music compiler recently revealed on his Instagram account why he's leaving the station

Fans of the musician and actor recently commented on his departure and his future plans on his social media account

Former 'Umkhokha: The Curse' Star Mbuso Khoza Bows Out of Ukhozi FM

Source: Instagram

Former Umkhokha: The Curse actor and music producer Mbuso Khoza has confirmed his departure from isiZulu radio station Ukhozi FM after 10 years.

Khoza, who previously had Mzansi talking when he expressed his disappointment for being snubbed at the Samas, has revealed his plans after leaving the station.

The music producer and playwright also recently addressed mental health struggles and advised young creatives on social media.

The actor shared on his Instagram account on Sunday, 4 January 2025, that he's left the popular radio station.

"It’s been a great 10 years of volunteering as a contributor on one of the biggest radio stations in the world, @ukhozi_fm. I have no one to thank but @ladydkhoza for believing in me since 2016, we started with a feature called Ijadu Le Afrika up to Ikhosomba lezi ngcitha buchopho. Now that I’m going back to books as I’m working on my master's degree in musical theatre, I thought I should let everyone know that I'm bowing out," he said.

Daily Sun reports that Khoza will also be hosting the Battle of Isandlawana memorial concert and walk at Constitutional Hill on 25 January 2025.

The top actor will reportedly be paying tribute to his late great-grandfather, Ntshingwayo Khoza, who was a commander of the Zulu warriors for the Battle of Isandlawana.

Social media users react to Mbuzo's posts and interviews

@Odwa_Madiba said:

"Mkhathini 🙌. Ayidibane 25 Jan 2026. All the best, Mkhathini."

Xander_Axe replied:

"A living vessel from the other world. May you live long👏."

I am MYeza commented:

"To another prosperous year, Bafwethu."

Portia Mkhwekhwe said:

"Great voices in our home language. 🔥🔥👏👏Kuyavakala."

@HanifaHoos55492 replied:

"@mbusokhozainsti is a fountain of wisdom we have the privilege of drinking from. What a time to be alive."

@Ounalypse commented on X:

"I really like his opinion on almost everything; he is the realist!"

@sathane98921 said on X:

"Goat = Imbuzi. I respect the man so much. I can't use that to describe Iphawe."

Media personality @BridgetMasinga wrote on X:

'One of my favourite human beings and cultural scholars. Always leaves you asking and interrogating more."

@kamohelo_s_ commented on X:

"I really love this old man, instead of being my role model, he inspires me. May he live longer."

