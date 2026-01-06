Podcaster and reality TV star Palesa Madisakwane opens up about divorcing her ex-husband and the father of her kids

The actress, who has a daughter with Somizi Mhlongo, also previously discussed her first pregnancy

Fans of the YouTuber praised her for admitting she regrets divorcing her ex-husband

Somizi's baby mama, Palesa Madisakwane, says she regrets divorcing her husband. Images: Showmaxonline

Source: Twitter

Former Generations actress and reality TV star Palesa Madisakwane recently opened up about her divorce.

The podcaster, who has a daughter with Somizi Mhlongo, previously made headlines when she shared that she was pressured to terminate her pregnancy.

Madisakwane's daughter, Bahumi Mhlongo, also made headlines when she revealed that she was battling lymphedema.

Social media user @Busisiwe_bubu shared a video interview on his X account of the media personality discussing her failed marriage on Tuesday, 6 January 2026.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Madisakwane says in the video: "As much as I made the decision and the choice to divorce my husband then, I also regret it. I don't regret it because I still love him, but I regret it because I feel like I denied my children the right and the opportunity to have what people call 'a normal family'."

The former Generations star adds that she's now sitting with children who are the statistics of divorce, and would never advise anyone to go through a divorce.

South Africans respond to the podcaster's interview

@Gift_Makoti_ reacted:

"I respect her for her honesty. A lot of people let pride get in the way of honesty because: Batho batloreng," (what will people say).

@ntokozo_eff wrote:

"Divorce is not for black women, full stop."

@Ace_Cases commented:

"I'm yet to see a man divorcing a wife because what I notice is that only women divorce."

@talker987 said:

"Because d*ldos are not nice. "

@Legend_Sqwai replied:

"Interesting, at the same time, staying for the sake of the kids, while they also see and are being raised under a roof full of hatred, is not good for their well-being."

@zeek50101 wrote:

"Was she married to Somizi?"

@SFUNDEZ1 reacted:

"Real life and social media life are two different lives, so please don't confuse the two."

@BotziMarcus replied:

"Her girlfriends and relatives were like, ' You can do better, you're beautiful and young, but the streets are cold after divorce, and the funniest part is that the majority of women get divorced so they can go ruin another woman's marriage. Talk about a united feminist front of

@sa_nameless123 wrote:

"Women listen to their jealous friends a lot. She was probably convinced by her friends that she’s independent and can raise her kids on her own."

@Presley_phoebie said:

"So you should stay in that dysfunctional marriage and ruin your kids' lives even worse? If your man is good enough and a better person, he will be a good father to the kids, divorced or not. Nothing should change."

Somizi's baby mama, Palesa Madisakwane regrets divorcing her husband. Images: PalesaM

Source: Instagram

Somizi's baby mama opens up about "unknowingly" having a baby with a gay man

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that South African actress Palesa Madisakwane shared in an interview about being Somizi's baby mama.

Palesa claimed that she "unknowingly" had a baby with a gay man, Somizi Mhlongo, whom she dated in the 90s.

The actress said people judged her about having a baby with Somizi, claiming that she wanted to trap him.

Speaking to Briefly News, the actress addressed the issue of merely being recognised through her relations with Somizi.

Source: Briefly News