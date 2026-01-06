South African influencer and podcaster Naqueeda recently announced that she broke up with Bruce again

The controversial gossipmonger Musa Khawula posted a screenshot of the influencer announcing their breakup

Many netizens couldn't help but flood the comment section with their reactions to the two influencers' breakup

Naqueeda shared an update about her relationship with Bruce. Image: @_naquueda

Source: Instagram

Bathong, we have just entered 2026, and already there are peeps who are suffering from heartbreaks and the popular controversial influencer Naqueeda is one of those stars who are mending their broken hearts.

On Monday, 5 January 2025, the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula recently shared the news about Naqueeda and Bruce breaking up again. Khawula shared a screenshot of the Openchats Podcast co-host's breakup announcement, which read:

"Bruce and I are no longer together. I left him due to personal reasons. Thank you for the love and support. XX."

Musa captioned his post:

"On the latest cheap attempt to gain public attention; Naqueeda reveals that she has broken up yet again with her boyfriend that nobody really cares about Bruce."

See the post below:

Netizens react to Naqueeda and Bruce's breakup

Shortly after the breakup of the two influencer was announced on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@Sparzito_ said:

"These young kids, are not in relationships they're in social media dating contracts , they're dating for clout as soon as that does out the relationship dies, these two are toxic for each other though well from what I've seen..."

@Midas_316 wrote:

"We are tired of these two."

@ArtSetshedi commented:

"Aii stop giving these kids attention. They grow big heads from it and bore the rest of us."

@mc_sekgala replied:

"How many times has she ended her relationship with Bruce? She will return before the end of this month."

@nsbusiso800 stated:

"We live in unreal times when you need to announce your breakup to the world. The age of random celebrities."

@peepsqueek69 responded:

"She lying, she saw him simp for speeds attention and that destroyed whatever aura Bruce had... That speed things killed a lot of aura for a lot of gents... RIP."

Naqueeda and Bruce called it quits again. Image: @_naquueda

Source: Instagram

