Dancers Skye and Tayla's TikTok dance video gained millions of views despite their awkward moves

Their post showcased a popular TikTok trend, following the choreography of a dancer and an award-winning content creator

The girls' infectious energy and confidence resonated with the online community, sparking humorous reactions

Awkward movements didn't stop two schoolgirls from participating in a TikTok dance challenge.

Source: TikTok

Two schoolgirls named Skye and Tayla amassed millions of views when they enthusiastically danced to a popular song, even though their moves were a little off-beat. Nevertheless, their charm and confidence quickly won over the internet.

The girls posted their video on their shared TikTok account on 8 November 2025. The song they chose to bust moves to was Bhuwa G, Blacks Jnr, Dankie Boi, and Goldmax's viral Asisho Sonke, featuring artists Mgilane, Woza Bakzin, and Captain, which formed a part of a TikTok trend. Skye and Tayla followed the choreography popularised by dancer @ntando.hh and award-winning content creator @skits_by_sphe.

The girls captioned their post:

"Call us professional."

Dancing duo amuse the internet

Tens of thousands of members of the online community quickly made their way to the comment section to express their thoughts about the dancing, which they found funny.

People online were in stitches after watching the girls' dance. Image: Nick David

Source: Getty Images

@watermelons374 had tonnes of people laughing when they wrote:

"First time seeing kinetic energy."

@slie_02 told Skye and Tayla:

"You guys are dancing as soon as possible."

A relieved @mimimasondo commented:

"Finally, I found my people when it comes to dancing. Let's go dancing, ladies."

@lucyfun2 humorously said:

"Don’t let anyone stop you, stop yourself."

@teeglo1 stated with a laugh:

"It's the thought that counts. Energy is on point; dance is like a doctor's prescription."

Watch the TikTok video posted on the girls' account below:

