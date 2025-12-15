Afrikaner Teaches American Wife How to Sokkie, Amuses Social Media Users

A playful video of an Afrikaner man teaching his American wife how to sokkie delighted social media users and celebrated SA culture

Viewers praised the couple’s chemistry and humour as the wife shared her dance-learning journey online

The viral clip sparked positive reactions, with many peeps applauding the cultural exchange and light-hearted moment

A light-hearted video of an Afrikaner man teaching his American wife how to sokkie has captured the hearts of social media users, with many praising the couple for celebrating South African culture in a fun and relatable way.

An Afrikaner husband taught his American wife sokkie in a video posted together in a picture.

The clip, which has been making the rounds online, showcased the couple dancing together as the husband patiently guided his wife through the popular Afrikaans social dance. Sokkie, known for its quick steps, spins and close partner movements, is a staple at many South African gatherings, from weddings to braais.

In the video that was posted by the wife on her Facebook account, Hannah Swanepoel, the American wife, can be seen laughing as she attempts to follow along, occasionally missing a step but clearly enjoying the moment. Her husband confidently led the dance, encouraging her as they moved in sync across the floor. The pair’s chemistry and playful energy quickly caught the attention of viewers.

Hannah Swanepoel captioned her post with a humorous message, writing:

"I am a horrible dancer, but Ray is teaching me how to Sokkie 💃."

The honest and self-deprecating caption added to the charm of the video, prompting thousands of likes, shares and comments.

Social media users flooded the comment section with praise and jokes, with many noting how the clip perfectly showcased how cultures can blend through love and laughter. Some viewers offered dance tips, while others shared their own experiences of learning sokkie for the first time.

Others applauded the Afrikaner husband for keeping local traditions alive and introducing them to his partner from abroad. Several users noted that sokkie often looks simple but can be challenging to master, making the wife’s enthusiasm even more admirable.

The Facebook user Hannah Swanepoel's video, which was shared on 14 December 2025, continued to gain traction online, with many agreeing that the couple’s joyful dance moment is a refreshing reminder that cultural exchange does not have to be serious to be meaningful.

An Afrikaner husband and his American wife struck a pose for a picture.

Netizens react to the couple's dance moves

The online community took to the comments section to rave over the couple, while some laughed, saying:

Leilani Kermis said:

"If it makes you feel better, I am Afrikaans and can't sokkie."

George Wilke added:

"Hannah, try sokking in socks. You will glide over the floor."

Adriaan van Wyk shared:

"Langarm! Nothing more than fancy walking to a beat… Have fun."

Mandy Sanders wrote:

"Good job. To be less stiff, remember that dancing is all in the hips."

Jacques Nagel commented:

"Hannah, you nailed it! One step closer to becoming a boerebeki."

Watch the video below:

More funny dance moves done by an Afrikaner

Three Afrikaner gents have become an instant hit on social media after a video of their energetic and humorous dance moves went viral, leaving Mzansi entertained and full of pride.

Social media users were treated to yet another lively dose of entertainment after new footage surfaced of three Afrikaner gents showing off their playful dance moves at what appeared to be a casual outdoor gathering.

A woman showcasing Bacardi moves at a bar, enjoying the music, and not having a care in the world. Her confidence and rhythm captured the attention of those around her and online.

