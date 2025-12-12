A man’s attempt to wash his GTI turned into a messy battle after farewell pranksters left permanent marker all over his car

Netizens jumped in with advice, jokes, and shared experiences, making the video a mix of humour and practical tips

The viral clip sparked discussions about school traditions, car care, and the unexpected patience required

This playful yet frustrating incident has captured attention online, reminding viewers that even small pranks can create big clean-up challenges while offering a dose of entertainment.

A polo GTI with markers on its body. Image: @lishaworks_ and @ojay_mal

Source: TikTok

On 11 December 2025, Instagram users @lishaworks_ and @ojay_mal posted a video showing a man struggling to remove permanent marker from his Volkswagen GTI. The incident started when he wrote on his car, urging pedestrians to write something nice on his car. He attempted to clean it using soap and water, but struggled to remove the stubborn marks. The video captured the entire process, highlighting the challenges of dealing with unexpected damage to a prized vehicle. Netizens immediately shared reactions and suggestions on alternative cleaning methods.

The man’s struggle highlighted the frustration many car owners face when pranksters or accidents leave marks on vehicles. Permanent markers are known to resist standard washing, often requiring specialized solutions or solvents to remove completely. The video also drew attention to the importance of protecting cars during events, as well as practical tips for using household products or commercial cleaners effectively. Viewers noted how relatable the scenario was for anyone who has had a cherished vehicle damaged unexpectedly.

GTI marker chaos sparks online tips

The clip by user lishaworks quickly went viral, with thousands of people commenting and offering advice on the best ways to clean permanent marker off a car. Some made jokes about the pupils’ antics, while others shared DIY hacks ranging from toothpaste to rubbing alcohol. The relatability of the situation resonated with South Africans, as farewells and celebrations often include playful pranks, sparking both humour and empathy among viewers.

The post left many amused and sympathetic. Audiences praised the man’s patience while also noting the creativity and boldness of the pupils. The video became a talking point, with people appreciating both the challenge of cleaning a GTI and the lighthearted side of local school traditions.

The picture on the left showed the polo GTI being washed. Image: @ojay_mal

Source: Instagram

Here’s what Mzansi had to say

Umagutshwa wrote:

“Use sandpaper.”

Xenator442 wrote:

“Congratulations on the car sign out.”

Blomsabatha wrote:

“We want the back story please.”

Lamnataliaroach wrote:

“Surely something like turpentine or thinners would work? Or use nail polish remover.”

Dolce_6lvck.rsa wrote:

“Manje ama change position are going to help?”

Tshoarelo_shaunii wrote:

“So much drama, bro. Car body polish removes those things in seconds.”

Mav_myeza wrote:

“Use sunscreen spray, it works wonders.”

Twnaa wrote:

“Just leave it like that, it looks like a good design.”

Check out the Instagram video below:

