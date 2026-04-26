A red carpet debut at the Metro FM Music Awards turned controversial after a video showed Speedsta appearing to drag Shamiso during what was meant to be a cute couple moment

The incident quickly drew attention and overshadowed their coordinated outfits and public relationship reveal

Fans questioned the relationship, with many interpreting the behaviour as disrespectful or even abusive, while others expressed concern for Shamiso’s well-being

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What was meant to be a cute moment between DJ Speedsta and his girlfriend, Shamiso Mosaka, has turned into a hot topic on social media. The stars have been rumoured to be dating for months, and this was their public debut, in matching outfits, but fans are already questioning their relationship.

DJ Speedsta is trending for dragging Shamiso Mosaka in a viral video. Image: @shamiso and @speedstabro

Source: Instagram

What happened between Shamiso Mosaka and DJ Speedsta?

Just like any other celebrity power couple, Shamiso Mosaka and DJ Speedsta stepped onto the Metro FM Music Awards black carpet dressed to kill. The stars who reportedly started dating after Speedsta dumped his baby mama, Lungile Thabethe, looked stylish in matching red ensembles.

The lovebirds took a few cute pictures on the famous black carpet, but what caught Mzansi's eye was the way DJ Speedstar dragged Shamiso off the carpet. Fans noted that he did not consider that the Read The Room host was wearing heels. Some social media users also noted that DJ Speedsta's facial expression showed that he was annoyed.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to DJ Speedsta and Shamiso's awkward moment

Social media users are already side-eyeing Shamiso and Speedsta's relationship despite Shamiso's confirmation that they were dating a few days ago. Many noted that the moment on the Metro FM Music Awards black carpet screamed abuse.

Others felt Shamiso seemed like she was scared of her man. Read some of the reactions below:

@Neo08756796 said:

"Haibo, why is he dragging her like that?"

@Bellz_mo commented:

"Haibo, his facial expression, something is off here. Also, why did he fake apologies for being the only one being interviewed?"

@Miss_FirstLady wrote:

"The worst is when you look at these moments and uyabona ukuthi this person wakumoshela… like why u dragging me like that in public?"

@Precious_got noted:

"I relationship ka Speedsta no Shamiso sana jah no it’s giving uyamsaba lomfana."

@uMaster_Sandz added:

"I know an abusive partner when I see one."

@komanaItu noted:

"He simply made this moment about himself. He could’ve let go and waited on the side like a true gentleman."

@DineoDMufamadi wrote:

"Keep thinking about the way DJ Speedsta dragged Shamiso, hope she is okay…. all that behaviour screams “abuse”!"

DJ Speedsta and Shamiso Mosaka’s relationship is under scrutiny from fans. Image: @shamiso and speedstabro

Source: Instagram

Fans react to DJ Speedsta and Shamiso's video

In another report, Briefly News reported that 5FM radio personality Speedsta, real name Lesego Nkaiseng, had social media buzzing when he posted a clip of himself and his alleged girlfriend Shamiso.

The pair made headlines when they were spotted at Rockets Night Club in Johannesburg. The TV and radio personality posted a video of himself and Mosaka on his X account on Friday, 13 March 2026.

Source: Briefly News