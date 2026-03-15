Rapper and radio personality Speedsta recently caused a wave on social media when he shared a video on X

A video of the TV personality and his rumoured girlfriend, Shamiso Mosaka, trended online

Social media users commented on the video of the TV personalities

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Speedsta posts a video with Shamiso Mosaka on X. Images: DJSpeedsta

Source: Instagram

5FM radio personality Speedsta, real name Lesego Nkaiseng, had social media buzzing when he posted a clip of himself and his alleged girlfriend Shamiso.

The pair made headlines when they were spotted at Rockets Night Club in Johannesburg.

The TV and radio personality posted a video of himself and Mosaka on his X account on Friday, 13 March 2026.

Social media users comment on the DJ's clip

@MoreTwoLyf said:

"Lungile was busy doing house renovations, planning a future with a man who just wants to smoke w*ed and wear crop tops."

@Bh46199Bhengu wrote:

"Just make Mayo part 2 ayikho phela le," (there's nothing here).

@Dawgteabagg responded:

"Niyeka nini ukugqokisa kwama ni*ga Speedy?"

@Pinkdoll_love replied:

"He wasn’t meant for Lungi ke kodwa. These 2 make more sense."

@ObakengSeg10 said:

"You call yourself Speedstar or Speedboy, yet you're so slow my ni*ga, yerr jys swaak (you're weak) Mei laiti! (my guy)."

@BoitumeloS90582 wrote:

"Lungile was pushing the envelope with you. Shamiso is more up your alley. Too grown to be doing all that."

@Olika_kay responded:

"Big bro! Can you make beats because ni*gas be trolling me that you can't, and I must forget about getting one from you."

@Tarrelsup reacted:

"Damm, I don’t want to be a Speedsta at 39."

@SciiTheComedist replied:

"And not because the video is scripted, and it shows, bro, this is sad."

@D0llaboyracks wrote:

"The shirt design is horrible, man, who designed this sh*t."

@Khanyiiisaa said:

"Honestly, I wonder how handsome you were in your 20s."

@011Shiesty wrote:

"Shamiso, since we've known her from being Migos stock, has just made terrible decision after terrible decision."

@wwwwwwwwords responded:

"You were never gonna last with that girl anyway. He was never this happy."

@timmyturner_xx reacted:

"So they are really back together?"

@SlikTalk_SA replied:

"The sniffing sessions between Shamiso and Speedy are probably lit."

@GudGirlLucy1 said:

"You guys actually make sense."

@OmphemetseInno5 responded:

"Lucky man, got a real one."

@melelo_x wrote:

"Why do people hate you? Like?"

@SimphiweSkhakh6 replied:

"Yeah, she is fine asf. Mshade Speedsta kulate."

@KKhumalo02 said:

"Oh, now it makes sense. You are a druggie, that's why you are such a drama queen. Insangu ayiku faneli boyzin."

Speedsta shares a video with Shamiso Mosaka. Images: ShamisoMosaka

Source: Instagram

Shamiso and Londie London share experiences with men tricking them

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Shamiso and Londie London were getting roasted over their latest podcast episode with Phil Mphela.

The podcast hosts under Podcast and Chill were under fire for their comments about Tyla, and they've continued to get raked over hot coals.

Shamiso and Londie London opened up about their dating experiences during a segment of their show, which also went viral.

Source: Briefly News