South African TV host Shamiso Mosaka modelled for her rumoured boyfriend, DJ Speedsta's new merchandise, SpeedyBoi

After Shamiso secured a gig at Podcast and Chill Network, DJ Speedsta had a cheeky response to the news

Some social media users responded to the post, saying she was a menace for her actions, while others called both of them out

Shamiso was a model for DJ Speedsta’s new merch, igniting Mzansi. Image: Speedstabro, Shamiso

Source: Instagram

Just when you thought DJ Speedsta and Shamiso had exhausted ways to make Mzansi mad, they do this!

The TV host modelled in her rumoured boyfriend's merchandise, Speedyboi, and it set the timeline on fire.

Shamiso and Speedsta ruffle feathers

Mzansi is not quite a fan of DJ Speedsta and Shamiso. This follows a wave of criticism that the couple faced when DJ Speedsta threw some shade at his former partner, Lungile Thabethe, when Shamiso landed a gig with the Podcast and Chill Network team.

“Yaaaaaaa! Tell the other lady to worry about her own marriage. Leave the young working lady alone. People break up all the time!” he exclaimed.

Now, netizens were even angrier at them when she flaunted his clothing line. Check out Speedsta's post below:

Reacting to this, people dragged Shamiso and Speedsta, looking at Shamiso's past comments about Tyla. In an episode, Shamiso criticised Tyla, saying, “I love Tyla down. She’s a star. For me, the dress looks more like a slip dress that you might wear underneath another dress. I feel like the hair and make-up said so much effort, and then the outfit said, I’m chilling.”

Below are some of the reactions from social media users:

@LethaboMaluke24 slammed:

Tyla has attended the Met Gala with Balmain, and you are modelling your boyfriend’s tantrums. Bo Shamiso mara. Not even the men who hang out at Alpaca would be willing to wear that thing."

@AyyyItsRae said:

"Speedsta and Shamiso are so…"

@PNthibeng mocked:

"A nepo baby with a BBL, Indian man tatted on the side of her face (alongside other face tattoos) in her 20's and a coke head skrr skrr in his 30's. A perfect match if you ask me."

@MzobeNomfundo responded:

"And to think I was thinking the Thabethe siblings are just being mean to her."

@malumetbose said:

"Just like Gigi Lamayne and that other guy. Low vibrational couples."

@ego_xander replied:

"Honestly, not even your girlfriend can make this wack brand alive."

@WHKconfindante exclaimed:

"So your GF was like, I will do the shoot for free. What a supportive partner!"

@oozyooh said:

"The entertainment industry really needs you to be very silly and immature."

Speedsta and Shamiso spotted together at Rockets Club

In a previous report from Briefly News, radio and TV personalities Shamiso Osaka and Speedsta had social media buzzing over the weekend when they were spotted at Rockets Club

The YFM and 5FM radio personalities, who are reportedly in a romantic relationship, were seen together at the popular Johannesburg club

South Africans on social media previously commented on their rumoured relationship

Source: Briefly News