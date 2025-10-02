It appears that Ayanda Thabethe's recent social media stunt was more than just a casual coincidence

The media personality found herself at the centre of an online storm, when she threw shade at Shamiso Mosaka. She has now added fuel to the fire by claiming that Mosaka is not on her level

Her comment provoked backlash on social media, with online users shaming Ayanda for fighting someone much younger than her

Ayanda Thabethe weighed in on her apparent feud with Shamiso Mosaka. Images: ayandathabethe_, shamiso_.

Source: Instagram

Things are tensing up between Ayanda Thabethe and Shamiso Mosaka, as it now appears that the mother of two is fighting her sister's battles.

This comes after Shamiso showed off her new Louis Vuitton bag. Ayanda posted a similar, more expensive version, which fueled speculation about the authenticity of Shamiso’s.

The feud escalated in the comments section as Ayanda's followers slammed her for "fighting" with Shamiso unprovoked.

On 1 October 2025, Twitter (X) user Koketso__ shared a screenshot of Ayanda's response to a fan judging her for "competing" with the former Born Into Fame star, to which she said:

"Competing?! Oh, my love. She could never, even on her best day."

Ayanda Thabethe claims Shamiso Mosaka would never be on her level. Images: ayandathabethe_, shamiso_.

Source: Instagram

With fans confused on where the feud stemmed from, only one name has continuously popped up in the conversation - DJ Speedsta.

Rumour has it that the hip hop producer left the mother of his child, Lungile, for Shamiso, whom he allegedly spoiled with the Louis handbag worth approximately R60,000.

Online users believe that Ayanda, who is quite close to her younger sister, may be fighting her battles amid the heartbreak and going after Lungile's ex-boyfriend's new eye candy. However, people shamed the sisters for stooping so low.

Read Ayanda Thabethe's comment below:

Social media weighs in on Ayanda and Shamiso's feud

Online users slammed Ayanda Thabethe. Read some of their comments below:

peachesrobyn said:

"Ayanda is such a loser."

SizinikiweSampo wrote:

"A grown woman in her 40s."

MpumeM_ was not impressed:

"Being a loser as a woman is so sad, man."

LaronaN_ anticipated:

"Oh, we will be there when they come for that fraudster of hers!!!"

mosadiwahaaland criticised Ayanda Thabethe:

"All that education and money couldn't get her class, a literal straatmate."

Zee_Nodoli declared:

"We will be there."

Nolundi_M was shocked:

"All of this, over Speedsta?!"

Online users shamed Ayanda and Lungile Thabethe over their feud with Shamiso Mosaka. Images: ayandathabethe_, shamiso_, lungilethabethe

Source: Instagram

Meanwhile, others praised Shamiso for her silence in the whole matter, while also shaming the Thabethe sisters.

Laureasons_ said:

"Notice how Shamiso said nothing, and they’re the ones commenting on posts. There’s no competition; that girl lives in the mind rent-free."

ThinknSip wrote:

"Funny part is, since this whole situation started, Shamiso hasn’t entertained Ayanda or her spineless sister, Lungile. Ayanda is the one keeping the conversation going."

