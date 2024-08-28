Arthur Mafokate Junior boldly shot his shot at Shamiso Mosaka on Born Into Fame

The DJ bought flowers and even asked his co-star out on Valentine's Day, seemingly making things awkward for everyone, viewers included

Mzansi cringed at AJ's gesture, while others raised the fact that he's already involved with the mother of his child

Arthur “AJ” Mafokate was criticised for pursuing Shamiso Mosaka. Images: ajmafokate, shamiso_.

Source: Instagram

Arthur Mafokate Junior's gesture to win Shamiso Mosaka over seemingly backfired and Mzansi was there for it.

AJ Mafokate attempts to pursue Shamiso Mosaka

As Born Into Fame goes into high gear and gives Mzansi a look into how kids raised by celebrity parents live, we've also got to see how they navigate personal relationships.

Arthur Mafokate Junior, who joined the cast with his DJing sister, Owami, seems to have his eye on his co-star, Shamiso Mosaka, and has been trying to win her over.

In a clip posted by Twitter (X) user jaytcoza, AJ and Shamiso are seen seated at a table where he made an attempt to apologise for how things had turned out between them, later handing her a bouquet of flowers.

Though the flowers may have been innocent, as AJ told Shamiso to not make a big deal out of them, a screenshot of their alleged WhatsApp chats was revealed where he asked her out for lunch on Valentine's Day - and she declined:

"You do know I have a boyfriend, right?"

Mzansi reacts to Arthur Mafokate Junior's gesture

Netizens trolled AJ after Shamiso turned him down, while others wondered why he would pursue another woman when he already has a girlfriend:

KingDon_za trolled AJ:

"He thought all girls love flowers."

Minnie_enhl said:

"But Shamiso doesn’t like him."

kmm__27 was shocked:

"So AJ made a Valentine’s Day reservation for a date with Shamiso but failed to do anything for his girlfriend/ fiancee of seven years and the mother of his child who he lives with? After God, fear men."

lisakhat_ wrote:

"AJ is booking tables eBig Mouth and buying flowers for uShamiso but didn’t do anything for his girlfriend for Valentines?"

Robbie Malinga Jr shows off his wealth

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Robbie Malinga Jr showing off his soft life.

The young man convinced Mzansi that his late father made a lot of money that would not be running out anytime soon.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News