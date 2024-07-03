Robbie Malinga's son is enjoying his father's success, regularly showcasing his lavish lifestyle on social media

A picture of Robbie Jr surrounded by posh cars shared on X sparked discussions about his father's substantial wealth

Fans commented on Robbie Jr's life, with some noting his father's humility and others admiring the enduring financial stability

The late Robbie Malinga's son Robbie Malinga Jr still enjoys the fruits of his father's success. The upcoming star always shows off his lux life on social media, and fans love it for him.

Mzansi weighed in on Robbie Malinga Jr's lavish lifestyle.

Source: Instagram

Robbie Malinga Jr lives in a large

Robbie Malinga may be gone, but his family still enjoys his wealth. The late musician's son Robbie Jr, following in his father's footsteps, recently got the streets buzzing when he shared a picture surrounded by posh cars.

The picture of the Born Into Fame star shared on X by a user with the handle @pontsho_mp got fans discussing how rich Robbie Malinga really was. The post's caption read:

"Robbie had LONG money because Junior is still living soft. #BornIntoFame."

Mzansi weighs in on Robbie Malinga Jr's lifestyle

As expected, social media users dished their thoughts on the reality TV star's lavish lifestyle and his father's wealth.

@ms_tourist said:

"To think his Dad was the opposite. What a humble man. He was about his craft. Robhimali yena is special."

@Bonzz04 commented:

"I respect Robbie's money hle... #BornIntoFame."

@comforttenyeko added:

"Bona soft life forever love it for him people kept saying he will be on i blew it but he's still ok #BornIntoFame."

@fundiswa_tuswa noted:

"I think life insurance as well cz we all know SA musicians when they die that's when u will c they didn't have money."

Robbie Malinga’s widow threatens legal action against TS Records and Universal Music

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Robbie Malinga's widow, Ann, is reportedly pursuing legal action against Universal Music and TS Records in a never-ending battle over her late husband's royalties.

Nearly seven years since Robbie Malinga died on Christmas Day in 2017, his wife is still fighting for his royalties with his old record labels.

