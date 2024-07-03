A TikTok video went viral of a high school boy crying in class over his girlfriend Wendi, who left him for another guy

The internet found the video hilarious, with some calling out Wendi and others impressed by the boy's acting skills

Even though it was a skit, some viewers expressed concern for the boy's well-being

A boy was left heartbroken by his bae Wendi. Image: @qisteam3

Source: TikTok

A hilarious TikTok video captured a high school boy bawling his eyes out after his girlfriend, Wendi, did him dirty.

Boy laments over girlfriend

In the clip shared by @qisteam3, the boy is seen at his desk in class crying out loudly, lamenting how Wendi broke his heart by going off with another guy who drives a VW Polo.

The boy tried to explain the incident to his friend who tried to comfort him and even wiped his tears with a school tie.

Watch the funny video:

Mzansi hilariously calls out Wendi

The video, which appeared to be a skit, amused many netizens, who responded with funny comments. Others even called Wendi out for breaking the poor boy's heart.

Lihle Mchunu commented on the boy's heartbreak:

"Besides this Wendy Saga...this guy is having a panic attack, and he's actually feeling physical pain to his heart."

Buhle._M was a fan of Wedni's work:

"Wendi muhle umsebenzi wakho bhoza lami."

wendymoleko jokingly asked:

"Ngiyenzeni Mina manje (What did I do now?)."

Pamela Zandiwas impressed by the schoolboys' acting skills:

"Aphi ama Acting Agency? Nayi i talent."

WendyZanele_RSA❤️ shared:

"As Wendy I've never felt so guilty."

hilda commended Wendi:

"Wendi is running for female president ."

mnlz2000 joked

"Wendi when l catch you."

SA man shares how girlfriend confessed to affair

In another story, Briefly News reported that a loyal South African man took to social media to share how his girlfriend of five years broke his heart when he least expected it.

Sanele Mlhongozi shared screenshots of a conversation between him and his now ex-girlfriend.

That chat revealed that Sanele had sent his girlfriend R2 000 for rent, which she appreciated but also felt compelled to confess.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News