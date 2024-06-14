A South African man named Sanele Mlhongozi shared a heartbreaking story on TikTok

He posted screenshots of a chat conversation where his girlfriend of five years confessed to cheating on him

The story resonated with viewers who shared Sanele's outrage and offered words of comfort and encouragement

A man left betrayed by the woman he'd shared five years loving and supporting. Image: Rick Gomez

A loyal South African man took to social media to share how his girlfriend of five years broke his heart when he least expected it.

Man shares shocking confession

Sanele Mlhongozi shared screenshots of a chat conversation between him and his now ex-girlfriend.

That chat revealed that Sanele had sent his girlfriend R2 000 for rent, which she appreciated but also felt compelled to make a confession.

The emotional girlfriend divulged that she had been sleeping with Sanele's best friend but no longer wanted to continue with the affair as she cherished the relationship they shared together.

Sanele asked about how long the affair had been going on and when they were last together before he revealed that the friend in question was HIV positive, leaving his ex shocked.

"And just like that, I might be sick. A five-year relationship of loyalty and faithfulness. I took her from our village just for her to do all those things," Sanele shared.

The TikTok post left many netizens shocked and in disbelief at how Sanele got his heart broken by a woman he loved, cared for and assisted financially.

justGugu. was heartbroken by the man's ordeal:

"Yoh Sanele, I'm so sorry."

Sir_VR  was not entirely convinced:

"Kanti it’s not a prank‍♂️."

Blueprint spoke about loyalty:

"As a loyal girl, I'm broken. Loyal people rarely find happiness instead, they are taken for granted."

coolest_led responded with encouragement:

"God will reward your kindness with clean blood. He is able ."

replied:

"I'm sorry. Please go and test."

Palizo83 asked:

"Kanti this is a true story?"

Thapelo hoped for the best for Sanele:

"I pray you are not infected ."

Luu was baffled:

"Why do loyal men get these girls? Yhoo ."

Woman shares devastating story of boyfriend leaving after 20 years

In another story, Briefly News reported that a woman posted a TikTok video sharing how her partner of 20 years left in the most heartbreaking way.

The post shared by @mponi1015 shows her looking sad as she reveals that her 20-year relationship went down the drain as her partner was preparing to get married at the end of June to a woman they used to fight about.

