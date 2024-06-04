A woman on TikTok shared a heartbreaking story about her 20-year relationship ending

Her partner, who she constantly argued with another woman about, is getting married to that very same woman at the end of June

Many users expressed sympathy, and some questioned why the relationship lasted so long without marriage

A woman opened up about her heartbreak and her failed 20-year relationship. Image: @mponi1015

A woman posted a TikTok video sharing how her partner of 20 years left in the most heartbreaking way.

Woman's bae marries someone else

The post shared by @mponi1015 shows her looking sad as she reveals that her 20-year relationship went down the drain as her partner was preparing to get married at the end of June to a woman they always used to fight about.

Mzansi curious about the woman's relationship

The video garnered many views and comments from netizens who were intrigued by the woman's story.

While some could relate to her pain, others were curious about how she managed to be in a relationship for that long without marital commitment.

ntombifuthi103 commented:

"Hayi umhlaba wonakele ngempela (The world is very awful)."

Thando said:

"Once err 5 years with no sign of marriage I'm out, lena le kgotlella nto ya go se be gona ."

QinisoMthiyaTshabalala commented:

"Self-introspection is very important, a man doesn't settle where he is not happy."

user7351419720980 commented:

"It happened to me, but now, when I look back, I'm thankful to God because he got me out of pain. You know a serial cheater."

malokotha said:

"Yoh umuhle kanjena pho (Yoh that time you're so beautiful)."

#fitforpurpose commented:

"Kodwa ungawashintsha kuze kube nini amadoda ngoba engakushadi. I can't even start to imagine the pain, but time heals. Sorry. Ukusizile worse was coming."

