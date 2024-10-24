Natal side AmaZulu FC have backed new co-coaches Arthur Zwane and Vusumuzi Vilakazi to claim a top-eight finish this season

The co-coaches were appointed after Usuthu fired Pablo Franco Martin following three consecutive league losses

Local football fans backed AmaZulu on social media, while others believe the side will suffer from relegation

Following their arrival at AmaZulu FC, co-coaches Arthur Zwane and Vusumuzi Vilakazi have been backed to guide the side to a top-eight finish in the PSL.

The Natal-based side is bottom of the PSL after three consecutive losses at the start of the season and has brought in new coaches to turn their fortunes around.

Usuthu hired the coaches following the departure of Spaniard Pablo Franco Martin, who guided the side to an eleventh-placed finish in the PSL last season.

AmaZulu trusts their new coaches

AmaZulu have set a target for their new coaches, according to the tweet below:

According to a Soccer Laduma source, AmaZulu club bosses want a top-eight finish, while Zwane hopes to restore pride to Natal.

The source said:

"They have been given the mandate of finishing in the top eight. Management trusts and believes in the coaches, which is why they believe that a top-eight finish is possible."

Local fans predict the worst for AmaZulu

Local football fans said on social media that AmaZulu will suffer relegation this season, while some have backed the Natal side.

Mcgeba T. A Zulu backs Usuthu:

"I support the brothers of our tribe. We are Zulu. Heeeeebe!!!!!"

Mbalenhle Tshabalala suggested another target:

"Save the team from relegation for now."

Hlelly Pienaar Madhoo hopes for the best:

"Win, win, win."

Irvine Phiri says AmaZulu has the same goals as other clubs:

"Every club wants trophies."

Mendacrack says AmaZulu needs a new coach:

"Buy a professional coach, please."

