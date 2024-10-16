Former Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane said his time at Kaizer Chiefs affected his children after he received criticism from Amakhosi fans

Zwane said he accepted the criticism as part of the job and is looking forward to his new role as co-coach of AmaZulu FC

Chiefs fans reacted on social media to say their former coach must move on from Chiefs and focus on his new job

Former Kaizer Chiefs coach Arthur Zwane said he could handle the criticism at Amakhosi, but it affected his children.

Since leaving the top coaching position at Chiefs in 2023, Zwane moved to the club's development side before accepting the co-coaching role at AmaZulu FC.

Zwane and former Richards Bay FC tactician Vusumuzi Vilakazi were both recently appointed to the top job at AmaZulu.

Arthur Zwane speaks about fan criticism at Chiefs

Zwane opens up about his time at Chiefs in the tweet below:

According to FARPost, Zwane accepted the criticism as part of the job, while playmaker Rowen Human offered his full support to the new Usuthu coaches.

Zwane said:

"It affected my kids because I've been in the game for many, many years. I had to make them aware of the situation and understand it. This is where your father is, and you've got to understand. It's either some of the things you stay away from them or you support. Because you love the game. When your father wins, you also celebrate."

Fans say Zwane must move on

Chiefs fans said on social media that Zwane should forget his time at Amakhosi and focus on his new job at AmaZulu.

Edison Koma agrees with Zwane:

"Once you allow the role of coaching or any leadership, you must be ready for criticism and pressure."

Puseletso Makoae hopes for the best:

"Sorry, coach. It's now water under the bridge. Focus on your new job, and I wish you all the best."

Akani Mathebula says Zwane failed at Chiefs:

"Nothing respectable about fifth position for a big team."

Bonani Bonanie is happy Zwane left Chiefs:

"As long as he's not there, it's fine."

Thembinkosi Penuel Nkosi said Zwane must move on:

“Leave us alone bro.”

