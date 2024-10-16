Coach Hugo Broos said Bafana Bafana could not recover from Themba Zwane's injury in their 1-1 draw against Congo on Tuesday, 15 October 2024

Zwane was substituted in the first half of the match after going down unchallenged, and Broos confirmed the star suffered an Achilles tendon injury

Local football fans wished Zwane a speedy recovery on social media and gave reasons why the Mamelodi Sundowns player picked up the lengthy injury

According to Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos, midfielder Themba Zwane will be out for months after suffering an injury in the 1-1 draw against Congo on Tuesday, 15 October 2024.

Broos said the Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns star picked up an Achilles tendon injury and will be missing from action for months.

Midfielder Themba Zwane suffered an Achilles tendon injury. Image: Visionhaus and Franck Fife/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Despite taking the lead against Congo, Bafana only managed a draw as they struggled to establish themselves in the match following Zwane's exit.

Themba Zwane will be missed

Broos speaks about Zwane in the tweet below:

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

According to the Bafana website, Broos said Zwane would be missed, while Bafana had already entered the match without the injured Lyle Foster.

Broos said:

"It is a big injury, an Achilles tendon injury. I'm afraid he will be out for months. It's always difficult to lose such a player because Themba can keep the ball and give the last pass. So, he was not there, which may also be why we didn't play so well."

Fans wish Zwane a speedy recovery

Local football fans wished Zwane a speedy recovery on social media but said Broos and the Bafana management needed to take responsibility for the 35-year-old's injury.

Ev Sibulele Madyibi blamed the pitch:

"It's that Astroturf they were playing on."

Gatsheni Mandla Brighton is frustrated:

"This international break is too much; players are getting injured. Quick recovery, Mshishi."

Ayanda Sianda Ace wants Zwane's vacancy to be filled:

"It's time for Maswanganyi to show the nation what he is capable of."

Casbeth Matlakala will miss Zwane:

"Speedy recovery to the guy, Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns will miss him big time."

Mbongeni Mavundla says Broos must take some blame:

"That's why Coach Rulani and Manqoba manage his game time. With his age, he needs to be managed to avoid injuries that can take forever to heal. But we wish him a speedy recovery; he's a great asset to the national team.

Hugo Broos told to mind his own business

As Briefly News reported, football agent Mike Makaab said Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos must stop complaining about Teboho Mokoena and Khuliso Mudau's playing time.

The agent said Broos was 'out of order' to speak about the duo's playing time, saying the decision was up to Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News