Lyle Foster was a noticeable absentee from the travelling Bafana Bafana squad after the striker was ruled out through injury.

The Burnley FC star injured his left knee against Congo on Friday, 11 October 2024, and will be unavailable for Bafana's return leg in Brazzaville on Tuesday, 15 October.

Bafana Bafana star Lyle Foster has suffered a knee injury. Image: Aitor Alcalde/FIFA and Phill Magakoe/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Foster, who scored in the 5-0 victory over Congo, will be a big loss for Bafana, although they have a ready replacement in Mamelodi Sundowns star Iqraam Rayners.

Lyle Foster has been ruled out through injury

Foster's injury status was revealed in the tweet below:

According to the Bafana website, team doctor Dr Tshepo Molobi confirmed coach Hugo Broos' worst fears and said the 24-year-old needs time to recover.

Dr Molobi said:

“Fortunately, the nature of the injury does not require surgery. However, time has to be afforded to him for proper rehabilitation, so he has been ruled out of the match on Tuesday.”

Fans back Bafana to fill Foster’s shoes

Local football fans wished Foster a speedy recovery on social media and said Bafana has enough options to replace the striker.

Dlala Provider looks at the positive side:

“At least he scored a goal.”

L.J. Mamashila hopes for the best:

“Speedy recovery. I trust the other boys to fill his space with excellence. We got the right players.”

Siyanda Oupa says Bafana has cover:

“No problem, we have Rayners. He will get the job done. Speedy recovery, Lyle.”

Bravo Sebone is not concerned:

“No issue. He is not our best player.”

Zsegebengu Sa Tembisa is a fan:

“Hard luck, boy. This boy has added a strong force to the SA attacking department. Speedy recovery.”

Hugo Broos calls for the reset button

As Briefly News reported, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos said his side must forget their 5-0 victory against Congo on Friday, 11 October 2024.

The Belgian coach said his side must remain focused on qualifying for the 2025 African Cup of Nations ahead of the return leg in Congo on Tuesday, 15 October.

Source: Briefly News