Hugo Broos said Bafana Bafana needs to forget their 5-0 victory over Congo ahead of the return leg in Brazzaville on Tuesday, 15 October 2024

Bafana Bafana demolished Congo at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Friday, 11 October, to put them one step away from qualifying for the African Cup of Nations

Local fans praised Broos on social media, saying they wished the Belgian was in charge of Bafana Bafana a long time ago

After their dominant display against Congo on Friday, 11 October 2024, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos said his side must forget about it before their next match.

The next match will take place on Tuesday, 15 October, when Bafana travels to Brazzaville to face Congo in the African Cup of Nations qualifier.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos wants the squad to remained focused after their 5-0 victory over Congo. Image: Darren Stewart/Gallo Images and Richard Pelham/FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Broos was pleased with his team's performance in the 5-0 victory and aims for another three points to move closer to the 2025 Afcon in Morocco.

Hugo Broos presses the reset button

Broos speaks about Bafana Bafana's preparations in the tweet below:

According to the Bafana website, Broos has called for another top squad performance and praised Mamelodi Sundowns duo Teboho Mokoena and Khuliso Mudau.

Broos said:

"Those guys wanted to make a statement, and they made a statement with good football. But it's only three points and next Tuesday we have another game. Those five goals don't count, so we must prepare ourselves."

Fans praised Broos

Local football fans praised Broos on social media, saying the Belgian has the right attitude, which rubs off on the players.

L.J. Mamashila respects Broos:

"Madala takes his job very seriously. That's why he doesn't tolerate players with no discipline like Jayden Adams."

Reih Riih praised the fans:

"If they continue performing like this, we will fill those stadiums just as we do for Springboks; dankie to the motherland, E.C Gqeberha, for coming in numbers supporting our boys regardless of the invaders; definitely, it was fantastic to watch."

Keaobaka Makoloi thanked Broos:

"Great performance, coach Broos. You really cooked them well. You guys restored our national pride. Thank you, master chef and your technical team."

Maxwell Zwelithini Malaza has a wish:

"He should have been our coach in the 2010 World Cup."

Ow Africa Ow gave Broos high praise:

"This man is a blessing to South Africa."

