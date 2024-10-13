Bafana Bafana Coach Hugo Broos Calls for the Reset Button
- Hugo Broos said Bafana Bafana needs to forget their 5-0 victory over Congo ahead of the return leg in Brazzaville on Tuesday, 15 October 2024
- Bafana Bafana demolished Congo at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Friday, 11 October, to put them one step away from qualifying for the African Cup of Nations
- Local fans praised Broos on social media, saying they wished the Belgian was in charge of Bafana Bafana a long time ago
CHECK OUT: Learn at Your Own Pace! Our Flexible Online Course allows you to fit copywriting skills development around your busy schedule. Enroll Now!
After their dominant display against Congo on Friday, 11 October 2024, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos said his side must forget about it before their next match.
The next match will take place on Tuesday, 15 October, when Bafana travels to Brazzaville to face Congo in the African Cup of Nations qualifier.
Broos was pleased with his team's performance in the 5-0 victory and aims for another three points to move closer to the 2025 Afcon in Morocco.
Hugo Broos presses the reset button
Broos speaks about Bafana Bafana's preparations in the tweet below:
PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!
According to the Bafana website, Broos has called for another top squad performance and praised Mamelodi Sundowns duo Teboho Mokoena and Khuliso Mudau.
Broos said:
"Those guys wanted to make a statement, and they made a statement with good football. But it's only three points and next Tuesday we have another game. Those five goals don't count, so we must prepare ourselves."
Fans praised Broos
Local football fans praised Broos on social media, saying the Belgian has the right attitude, which rubs off on the players.
L.J. Mamashila respects Broos:
"Madala takes his job very seriously. That's why he doesn't tolerate players with no discipline like Jayden Adams."
Reih Riih praised the fans:
"If they continue performing like this, we will fill those stadiums just as we do for Springboks; dankie to the motherland, E.C Gqeberha, for coming in numbers supporting our boys regardless of the invaders; definitely, it was fantastic to watch."
Keaobaka Makoloi thanked Broos:
"Great performance, coach Broos. You really cooked them well. You guys restored our national pride. Thank you, master chef and your technical team."
Maxwell Zwelithini Malaza has a wish:
"He should have been our coach in the 2010 World Cup."
Ow Africa Ow gave Broos high praise:
"This man is a blessing to South Africa."
Kaizer Chiefs are urged to sign a Bafana Bafana star
As reported by Briefly News, Kaizer Chiefs have been urged to sign Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Buthasi Aubaas.
The midfielder is not a regular at the PSL champions, and Amakhosi has been backed to make a move for the player.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Junior Bester (Editor) Junior Bester is the current Entertainment (Sports) Writer at Briefly News. He achieved a ND:Journalism at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology in 2012. He worked for Independent Newspapers from 2011 till 2022 covering news, sport, business and entertainment for titles such as Weekend Argus, Cape Argus, Daily Voice and Northern News. Junior passed a set of trainings by Google News Initiative. He joined Briefly News in 2024. You can reach him at junior.bester@briefly.co.za