Joy "Mama Joy" Chauke's conduct during Bafana Bafana's recent match in Gqeberha has come under scrutiny

The Mzansi superfan was caught smacking a poster from a young fan, obscuring her face during the game

The scenes drew online users' attention, who zoned in on a clip of her actions to try and make sense of them

While excited Mzansi fans still celebrate Bafana Bafana's five-star performance in a 2025 African Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier, superfan Joy "Mama Joy" Chauke has been slammed for her conduct during the game.

Hugo Broos's men were in a goal-scoring mood as they netted three times against Congo Brazzaville in the first half of their clash at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Friday night, 11 October 2024.

Mama Joy under fire for 'bullying' fan

The team returned in the second stanza and scored two more goals to close out a 5-0 routing.

Teboho Mokoena bagged a brace, while Bathusi Aubaas, Lyle Foster and Iqraam Rayners, coming off the bench, bagged a goal apiece.

This moved the senior men's national team a step closer to qualifying for the continental showpiece in Morocco.

Bafana Bafana will next travel to Congo Brazzaville for the return leg on Tuesday, 15 October.

However, the national men's soccer team's dominance was overshadowed by an unsavoury incident in the stands involving Chauke.

An X user, @bhutikhens, posted a clip showing her moves, accompanied by a loaded caption.

"This Mama Joy character gives narcissism a new meaning. Poor kid can’t even show his Ronwen artwork [because] motho o nyaka (a person wants) camera time," the user wrote.

While a television camera focused on her in the stands, surrounded by other supporters, Mama Joy was caught reportedly bullying an excited younger fan.

Visuals of the number one national team supporter, in her usual flamboyant superfan outfit and headgear, showed Mama Joy looking back intently into the camera with her hands clasped.

Another, much younger supporter from a group sitting in the seats behind and to the side of Chauke reacted to seeing themselves on the big screen, waving and cheering boisterously.

One of them, seemingly prepared for that moment, waves a poster or collage of his hero, Bafana shot-stopper and 2024 Ballon D'or nominee Ronwen Williams.

However, Mama Joy smacks the piece of paper out of his hand in one fell swoop after trying to evade it from obscuring her face, looking into the camera.

Now, with a clear view of the camera, and despite Bafana Bafana's two-goal advantage, a solemn-looking Chauke clasps her hands and mouths a few words.

Online users take sides

It was no surprise that Mama Joy drew the ire of a camp of online users after the clip, posted 12 hours ago at the time of publishing, garnered nearly 400,000 views, attracting over 5300 likes, 1500 reposts, and almost 1000 bookmarks.

Briefly News looks at the colourful replies that lit up the comments section.

@TheMeekSA wrote:

"The aggression on her face shows that the name Mama Joy could be a facade."

@AnathiMah said:

"She said not on my airtime."

@Akani2008 quizzed:

"Why did the kid put the picture on Mama Joy's face?"

Mama Joy sees Papa Joy off to France

In a previous Mama Joy update, Briefly News reported that the newly married lass said goodbye to her Frenchman, Papa Joy, after tying the knot in SA.

Their whirlwind romance had finally ended with the lovebirds exchanging their vows on 14 September, much to the excitement of many.

