Joy "Mama Joy" Chauke has looked back on her momentous Rugby World Cup moment amid the clamour surrounding superfans

Chauke headed online to share a short video of an interview with international media after the 2023 Rugby World Cup final

Netizens had plenty to say in response to Mama Joy's post, with some bashing the alleged enjoyment of government superfan funding

Mama Joy has reflected on one of her many fond super fan moments for South Africa. Image: Phill Magakoe

It was a final to remember, and Mzansi sports superfan Joy Chauke, known to other local fans as Mama Joy, has recalled the highlight of the 2023 Rugby World Cup as it climaxed for more than South Africa's win.

Chauke's status as a superfan has been a hot topic of debate of late following new Sports, Recreation, Arts, and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie's announcement that his department was pulling the plug on sponsoring fans to support the country's national teams at international sporting events.

Mama Joy's Rugby World Cup tag

Instead, McKenzie vowed to allocate the funds for "better use", including funding athletes and artists struggling to attend events.

Since then, the public domain has been riddled with chatter, with many welcoming the government's move.

Meanwhile, after finding herself on the X trends list, Chauke refuted McKenzie's announcement, claiming she paid for her own trips, and has been posting her stance on the matter for several days.

She wrote among her latest:

"It was a final. Springboks vs New Zealand in Saint-Denis [Paris]. Being called [the] fan of the tournament and given time to talk to the whole world. As [an] SA Superfan, I'm very proud of myself ... my country [is] my pride. Check X, I'm trending four days in a row. Ani chuhangi, [I] am the best."

South Africa won the Rugby World Cup after a 12-11 win over New Zealand in the final at Stade de France on 28 October 2023, becoming the first country to win four titles and two on the trot.

Chauke enthusiastically jumped into an interview with international media after the pulsating final.

She posted the 12-second of the encounter, looking flamboyant as usual in her South African super fan garb.

Netizens hit out at Mama Joy

Within two hours of posting, Chauke's post garnered nearly 30,000 views, 500 likes, 100 reposts, and 150 reactions.

Briefly News looks at some of the responses to it.

@Mlungu_Wajehova wrote:

"You must be ashamed to be getting all the funding at ease while the true beneficiaries, being the athletes, are struggling to put together travelling funds for sports events while being neglected by the government."

@ka_madesi said:

"Can tell you now for free, the world was not listening. You’ve looted our tax for too long. You must watch from home moving forward."

@OdwaSeti added:

"Mama Joy, it's not personal. The thing is you have been eating a lot alone. We need to change now; let others eat."

Springboks triumph over gutsy Ireland

In related news, Briefly News reported a formidable Springboks side overcame a late scare to triumph over Ireland in an Inbound Test that had it all at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday, 6 July.

The result ensured that the three-time world champions recorded their first win over the second-ranked Ireland in eight years.

