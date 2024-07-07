Sports, Recreation, Arts, and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie is seemingly living up to his promise of starting an exercise routine

McKenzie shared a now-viral video showing himself going through his paces on a morning run after committing to trimming his waist

The material sparked a frenzy, seeing well-meaning netizens raise a glass to McKenzie while others wanted him to resolve sporting issues

Sports, Recreation, Arts, and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie has tackled his first run following a recent promise. Images: Sharon Seretlo and Getty Images

Sports, Recreation, Arts, and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie is walking the talk after committing himself to an exercise routine earlier.

The Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader recently gained attention when he referred to himself as a "fat Sports Minister" in response to a social media post.

Taking to his @GaytonMcK X account on Wednesday, 3 July, the politician, under the original caption by @Mickzo to a "Did you run today?" meme featuring a picture of McKenzie, wrote:

"I did my first run from the parking lot to the airport gate because I was late this morning. I promise to join @tumisole & friends from next week to run every day. You can't have such an overweight Minister of Sports, [Recreation], Arts and Culture. I must look like my job."

The post sparked an immediate frenzy, and McKenzie, after committing to tackling a marathon soon, has seemingly made good on his commitment since then, sharing a follow-up video of his run.

He paid credence to it as he huffed and puffed, talking into the camera and repeating a mantra while going through his paces.

He said in the short 23-second clip:

"Come, guys, let's run. Let's run, let's run. Let's run ... let's run today. Come on, guys, let's go. Let's go, let's go, let's go, let's go, let's go, let's go. Summer body, loading."

The material gained serious attention and went viral, garnering nearly 935,000 views in the 24 hours since McKenzie posted it.

Moreover, it attracted 11000 likes, 1700 reposts and over 1400 comments.

McKenzie, who recently pledged to donate his R2.6 million Parliamentary salary to the Joshlin Smith Foundation for Missing Children, as expected, was flooded with mentions ranging from encouraging to odd and condescending.

@LifeOfASigma wrote:

"Whenever you feel tired, just imagine the police chasing you in your youth."

@CyberMqalo said:

"You can just see a happy person. This guy is very happy."

@MikeyMashila praised:

"The only minister at work."

@mabasotf mentioned:

"This looks like someone who knows he doesn't have skeletons in his closet."

