Sports, Recreation, Arts, and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie has earnestly committed to adopting a fitness regime

McKenzie's post was in response to a post by another online user, sharing their running stats in a hilarious stunt

McKenzie's post went viral after attracting over 680,000 views as online users flooded his mentions by the hundreds

New Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie is eyeing getting into a fitness regime after a worthwhile stunt by an online user. Image: Sydney Seshibedi and Brenton Geach

Source: Getty Images

When a straight admission comes straight from the horse's mouth — in this case, a government minister — it makes the job of those who want to take jabs or direct insults at them that much harder.

New Sports, Recreation, Arts, and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie probably knew this when he recently made one searing revelation on the timeline.

McKenzie not keen on staying a fat sports minister

Taking to his @GaytonMcK X account, McKenzie responded to a post where an online user had tagged him.

The original caption by @Mickzo to a "Did you run today?" meme featuring a picture of McKenzie read:

"Minister, please forgive me for the late run. I’m done with my quota for the day."

In addition to the poker-faced McKenzie, the meme displayed the netizen's running stats, showing they'd run a distance of 5,06km in 28:50 minutes.

As expected, the new minister, clearly aware of the now-popular meme, tapped into his humorous side and responded in a hilarious but assured way.

He wrote:

"I did my first run from the parking lot to the airport gate because I was late this morning. I promise to join @tumisole & friends from next week to run every day. You can't have such an overweight Sports, [Recreation], Arts and Culture Minister. I must look like my job."

Hilarious avalanche of responses

Netizens had nun with McKenzie's post as it gained massive traction — clocking nearly 680,000 hits and attracting 12000 likes.

It received a further 1500 reposts, over 800 comments and almost 200 bookmarks since being posted over a day ago.

Briefly News camped in the comments strips, rummaging for the most interesting reactions as more kept flooding in.

@tumisole said:

"Most def! Enjoy Cape Town and let’s go the streets."

@Koena_za wrote:

"Also, organise a gathering with resources, and let's all run with @tumisole. I am in sports and won't mind sponsoring some gear."

@KingSA01194686 offered:

"If this 'look like your job' principles can also be applied in the police department. Yerrr, phela those folks are overweight."

@eliotchauke1 aired:

"This is progressive."

Source: Briefly News