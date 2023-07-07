A SAPS member trended on the socials for exercising and showing off his lithe body

In the video, the stunning cop performs exercises that have South Africans suggesting that cops should be tested monthly

One user said that he is an actual cop and congratulated him for doing what other cops couldn't do

A cop that cares about his fitness has won the respect of South Africans. Image: @andileandimvula

Source: TikTok

TikTok has gone crazy over a hunk of a police officer that flaunted how he exercises and applauded him for keeping fit to fight crime and chase tsotsis.

The police officer displayed impressive moves in a few short exercises that seemed difficult for anyone, much less police, to perform.

Cop given flowers for exercising

The video was posted by @andileandimvula, and it received over 4000 likes and over 170,000 views.

His profile shows that he regularly exercises and boasts many videos of him exercising in uniform.

South Africans expressed disbelief that they were witnessing a physically fit police officer.

This is because police have received backlash for being notoriously obese.

Eyewitness News reported that 76% of police were obese in 2015.

It seems like the police officer in the video has no intention of being obese.

Watch the video here:

South Africans are pleased that policeman takes health seriously

Netizens expressed how proud they were that they witnessed the fitness of the police officer and were relieved to find a police officer invested in his physical well-being.

They were also pleased that he was fit enough to combat crime.

User3583457785332 found his exercise regime impressive.

"I didn't know this kind of policeman is still in SA."

Comicgcomicg pointed out that doing a crime in front of this officer spells trouble.

"Now, you do not want to break the law with this guy around the corner."

Tshegofatsomngome said that he was an actual cop.

"You're the only one in SAPS in a different league."

Dennis Ntsoane suggested that cops be made to exercise regularly.

"I think all police should do a fitness challenge every month."

Masterpaulsemo said he deserved the job.

"I would fall on my front teeth."

