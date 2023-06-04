Three police officers were recorded entering one residential house by climbing over its high walls

The video footage was posted on TikTok, and it got South Africans talking about the cops' fitness level

The clip went viral, and people kept gushing about the one officer who got over the wall with ease

PAY ATTENTION: Empowering lives, one story at a time. Briefly News launched a YouTube channel Briefly TV. Subscribe now!

Three police officers went viral for climbing a wall. Image: @nyukela

Source: TikTok

A video of three SAPS officers climbing over a wall was a hit on social media. Citizens got a glimpse of what officers must endure while serving and protecting the country.

Mzansi citizens impressed by SAPS officer's physical strength

Two of the cops struggled to get over the wall and had to use a dustbin as a stepping stool. Mzansi people were impressed with the third cop, who showed amazing fitness strength. He can be seen in the TikTok video posted by @nyukela climbing over the high wall without help.

Video of police officers on duty goes TikTok viral

The clip gave netizens a newfound respect for police officers. It was uploaded on Sunday and already has a whopping 1.1 million views and 15 000 likes.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Watch the video below:

SA TikTok users show cop number 3 love

@user5297160521427 said:

"Number three climbed that wall easily."

@mbeksie mentioned:

"That's why you must keep your dustbins inside."

@prochigumira commented:

"Help them without expecting them to help you back."

@user2635966385244 wrote:

"Police number three is needed in the streets. uFit uBhuti ke qha.❤️"

@mamaboity posted:

"Number three is trained very well. Two guys why they didn't climb like number three."

@kanyiekh added:

"Training dololo."

@williamsannelisha

"May the Good Lord protect you. This is a tough job, your life's always on the line."

@Zoe_mongameli asked:

"Our cops can climb walls? This is a shock to me."

Pretoria SAPS cop distracted by TikTok mid-arrest, SA police dances to amapiano jam while escorting criminal

In another story, Briefly News reported that a TikTok video went viral after people saw a South African police officer having fun. Despite being on duty, the officer could not resist when he heard a catchy amapiano beat.

The video was a hit with many South Africans as they thought that policeman was hilarious. People were raving about the police officer in the funny video.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News