A video of preschoolers driving their toy bikes on the street in Sharpeville gave South Africans the fuzzies

The children are seen in a heartwarming TikTok video being led by a few men driving real bikes

People loved seeing the kids' excursion and wrote sweet comments in the viral video's comments

A preschool in Sharpeville arranged a fun outing for its kids which got a lot of attention on social media.

Preschool children driving their toy scooters warms SA's heart

The kids explored their neighbourhood while driving their plastic toy bikes. They brought the streets to life with the infamous bikes known for making a loud noise. Onlookers watched in amazement in the video posted by @babaj_wam.

Video of young children in Sharpeville goes viral

The 360 000 people who watched the video were also captivated by the sight and gushed over the children's outing.

Many jokingly said they could imagine the loud noise the residents had to endure as the kids made their way through the streets.

The footage got 15 000 likes in just one day, and hundreds of people took to the comments.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi TikTok users marvel at the beauty of the group of kids riding their bikes

@ashlynkhume said:

"I can imagine the noise."

@refbabac commented:

"Who came up with this idea? This is the most ingenious idea. Very good in all spheres. psychological, emotional, social, and academic."

@makoenamalebana posted:

"This is lovely and they will not be problematic waking up in the morning."

@mthalanenelly stated:

"So beautiful I'm sure the kids felt so special.❤️"

@mrs_m63 added:

"And they must keep those Harley-Davidsons at school, please.‍♀️"

@bigeyesR shared:

"My twins attend that creche they got home so excited they couldn't stop raving about the Harley."

@selborn64mapipa mentioned:

Jeeeer the whole neighbourhood woke up. That noise."

@rehanatryonpatel said:

"It's so cute, but those bikes. I am scared early Saturday morning sleep killers."

