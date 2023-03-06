A biker responded to a white woman who was trying to cause a scene regarding his motorbike

The gent was trying to get fuel, but his motorbike attracted the attention of a white lady who told him that he was making too much noise

The man in the video went viral after clapping back at the lady who was making a fuss about his motorbike

A video of a man responding to a white woman after being confronted for making noise was a viral hit on TikTok. Online users were in stitches as they watched how the man handled the lady who was being unnecessary.

A "Karen" in South Africa confronted a biker, and he told her off. image: @quintoncpt

Source: UGC

The video of the guy trying to refuel his bike at a petrol station caught a buzz. People in the comments had jokes about the lady's confrontation.

SA man explains motorbike after woman complains about it

A video posted by @quintoncpt on TikTok shows a biker telling off a white person who had a problem with his loud vehicle. In the video, the man explained his bike type and that she was being unreasonable because that is what a motorbike is supposed to do.

The biker explained that his vehicle was a high-performance motorcycle designed for speed, agility and cornering ability. According to Bikesure, superbikes are typically characterised by their powerful engines.

Watch the video below:

South Africans slam white woman for unnecessary complaint

Mzansi did not appreciate the woman who gave her feedback without being asked but loved how the man calmly handled the interaction. TikTokkers were amused at how his bike was decorated with a portrait of Zuma.

user3832639996524 commented:

"This lady must understand not many people enjoy speaking English but that 1% will destroy you."

Sbuko'sezwe Mussane commented:

"Msholozi is enjoying this debate."

Devvie commented:

"Dude is very calm and respectful."

FLUFFY MC MORRISON commented:

"Well said! Your bike, you REV IT WHERE YOU WANT."

boere81 commented:

"But he got a point though. Too many Karens."

Stixx2290 commented:

"Who is this dude, he deserves a bells this one."

The Alchemist commented:

"I am impressed with how he handled her."

MC_KingMhlakazi commented:

"The problem is not bike or noise but .... if you know you know."

2DoorDon commented:

"Should have revved it when she tried to talk."

baggio12 commented:

"Msholozi make other people breathe with stress that young boy he'll buy tht one day for sho."

Source: Briefly News