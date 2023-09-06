A video of a twin brother and sister looking happy as they bond together has gone viral online

The TikTok post reveals how the brother had been living on the streets before they reuinted after years apart

Many South Africans were touched by the sweet moment between the twin siblings and praised the sister for her support

A Mzansi woman took to her social media to share an update on how life ahs been since reuniting with her long lost twin brother, whom she had found in the streets.

A sister helped her twin brother clean up his act. Image: @patriciaboity/TikTok

A video posted on TikTok by @patriciaboity shows what her brother looked like before he sought help and cleaned up his act at Tranquility Home Rehabilitation Clinic, a private drug and alochol treatment centre in Johannesburg.

"I thank tranquility for helping my twin brother. I don't know what I would have done...and thanks to everyone for the love and support," @patriciaboity captioned the post.

The footage goes on to show the two siblings looking happy together as they bond and enjoy their newfound relationship after years of being apart.

Mzansi touched by the twin siblings

Many people were touched by the heartwarming update and responded with positive comments. Many praised the young woman for being such a supportive and loving sister.

lindiemepho said:

"Mfihle njalo Jesu."

mpumie786 replied:

"Akasemuhle bakithi❤❤❤❤❤."

NoMbulelo wrote:

"Sthandwa sami. Yoh waze wayenza into enhle kubhutiza wamuhle naye aziphathe Kahle ngakuphoxi❤."

Khido❤❤k

"To his future partner. Please be patient with him. love him, appreciate him and respect him, he's been through a lot. Make your heart his home.☺️."

EVERYTHING NURSE KOKO commented:

"❤️❤️❤️When you have a good sister you have a mother ❤️."

DK responded:

"Aftercare is the most important part. Please keep supporting and encouraging him so that he doesn't relapse."

