High school learners showed their lunchboxes featuring meals that left viewers South Africans in awe

The TikTok video of the boys' lunchbox showdown went viral and attracted hilarious commentary

People reminisced about their school days, comparing the extravagant food to the simpler meals they ate

A group of high schoolers took lunchtime to the next level. They displayed appetising meals that rival those of high-end restaurants.

Learners flaunt their food

It was a variety of food from toasted sandwiches, and Woolworths pies, to steak and potatoes.

The TikTok video shared by @montana_daily quickly gained traction. It got 410,000 views and hundreds of comments.

Mzansi discuss mouthwatering meals

South Africans marvelled at the decadent spread. The sight of these teenagers feasting on mouthwatering food sparked envy and admiration among netizens.

People recount school days

Many took a trip down memory lane, reminiscing about their school lunches. Some shared that they used to carry plain sandwiches and leftover meals for lunch.

@ms_lerato_tshikalange posted:

"No pap no rice no samp no dombolo."

@hopolang99 commented:

"The chicken, cheese and mayo trimizini slaps hard. "

@Ontiretse stated:

"No peanut butter and jam sandwich. "

@EuuuuuuuuuuG mentioned:

"Not one lunch box with pap, I won't survive. "

@okodyantyi said:

"I remember when we were growing up with sugar and pap, these kids are blessed."

@thepeteswhiskerse shared:

"Lucky boys. I used to get a boiled egg and a bottle of water. If I was lucky Drink'O Pop."

@Virqueline added:

"Bread and polony, bread jam and peanut butter or just bread and butter. These kids are living the life."

@Seth_ mentioned:

"The last one had an entire dinner with him, stake and potatoes. Madness! "

@Jayden shared:

"I dont bring food to school because we just walk to the garage or Pick n Pay."

School kids proudly enjoy pap and amasi

In another article, Briefly News reported that gone are the days when African kids used to be embarrassed about eating traditional meals during lunchtime at school.

A video of a group of school kids enjoying amasi and pap (umphokoqo) has gained much attention on socials.

