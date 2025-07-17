Kid Makes Scary Facial Expressions During Spur Birthday Song, Mzansi Left in Stitches
- A hilarious TikTok video showing a young girl's scary facial expressions during her Spur birthday celebration went viral
- The child's intense gaze prompted humorous comparisons to The Undertaker and speculation about the popular birthday song
- This video highlighted how Spur's birthday celebrations frequently create viral moments due to children's entertaining reactions
South Africans were left in stitches by a viral TikTok video capturing a young girl's comically unsettling facial expressions during her Spur birthday serenade, which sparked a flurry of jokes and discussions about children's reactions to the iconic celebration.
A hilarious TikTok video posted by user @khwezilokwazi has gone viral after capturing a young girl’s unexpected reaction during her birthday celebration at Spur. Instead of smiling or clapping along, the little one began making creepy and scary facial expressions, twisting her eyes and pulling a face that left social media users howling with laughter.
In the now-viral clip posted on 16 July 2025, Spur staff can be seen surrounding the child at her table, singing the iconic Spur birthday song with their usual cheer and energy. But all eyes were on the birthday girl as she started pulling a facial expression that looked straight out of a horror movie. Many compared her to WWE legend The Undertaker, joking that she looked possessed.
Spur birthday moments go viral
Mzansi quickly flooded the comments section with jokes, theories, and shared amusement. Some light-hearted users even began questioning what it is about the Spur birthday song that makes kids act weird. While it’s clearly all in good fun, many agreed that something about the excitement, loud singing, and attention can make kids react in strange and hilarious ways.
Spur birthday celebrations have become iconic over the years. Known for their staff’s lively clapping, energetic performances, and catchy birthday song, it’s no surprise that videos of these moments often go viral.
In fact, this isn’t the first time a Spur birthday moment has broken the internet. Not long ago, another child made headlines for busting impressive dance moves while being serenaded by the staff, leaving the whole restaurant cheering and viewers online applauding his confidence.
Here's what netizens had to say
Mpfumii commented:
"Scotts Maphuma and Mainly Lebo. 😭"
Tumza. K said:
"Happy birthday, Undertaker! 😭"
Sya S added:
"Spur is putting something in kids' food. 😭😭🤞🏼"
Towera commented:
"Bayahleka engabe bathandazela lengane."
Lee wrote:
"In the name of Jesus. 🗣️"
Precious_soul09 shared:
"Ngathi ngumama ka Somizi on uBizo. 😂"
Sontomshazi said:
"Now we have to go and roll our eyes at Spur. 😩"
Asange_01 said:
"Hayi hayi fire. 😳😳"
Mangwane24 added:
"Umfana ngathi ugidela amashiwelele. 😂😂"
Check out the TikTok video below
