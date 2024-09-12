A woman joined Spur waiters in singing the iconic birthday song, sharing the experience on TikTok

Many peeps commented on how familiar the song is after repeated visits to the restaurant, with some even reminiscing about joining in on the fun

Spur’s birthday tradition continues to unite staff and customers, creating lasting joyful memories

A woman joined Spur staff in their birthday song, which sparked a wave of nostalgic comments from South Africans. Images: @amahlemgengee.

Source: TikTok

A lively Spur restaurant moment she brought back nostalgic memories for many South Africans, especially after a woman shared her spontaneous sing-along with Spur waiters.

Posting a POV video, she captioned it, “Tell me you're a Spur waitress without telling me, you're a Spur waitress,” before energetically joining the staff in singing the iconic Spur birthday song.

Woman joins in on TikTok video

The video has since gone viral, with peeps flooding the comments to share their experiences and memories of the well-known restaurant chain:

Spur’s birthday songs remain a beloved tradition that brings together staff and customers in a moment of joy and celebration, creating memories that last long after the plates are cleared.

More South Africans want to join in

Peeps were feeling the songs and @amahlemgengee's energy and wanted to join in. @Amahle commented, highlighting how ingrained the song is for anyone who spends enough time at Spur:

“I sat in Spur for about two hours and it was played so much, ngaphuma sengiyazi yonke.” [I left the place knowing the whole song.]

She expressed how she memorised the entire song after repeated listens. @Thando_ntungele joked:

“Me all the time when I go to another Spur. Bese ngyaFlexa cause they don’t know the song.”

For others, like @ntshuni, the experience goes beyond just singing:

“I love Spur for this reason. Saturday evenings month end are a vibe. I even join the follow-the-leader line with the kids.”

Former Spur staff member @amo_juliet shared her memories of working at the restaurant:

“When I worked at Spur, we sang the ‘you don’t know what I’ve been told’ one. But I know this one off by heart just from social media.”

The conversation also drew the attention of those planning future birthday celebrations. @Xoliswa.B asked

“So this song only plays at Spur? Kwamanye ama restaurants banawabo [Do other restaurants have their own version]? Because I’m planning to take my child to Paranotis on 28 September for her birthday, but I want this song.”

While the lighthearted discussion left many reminiscing about the joy Spur brings, some waitstaff expressed a more practical perspective. @Pablo Natalie humorously remarked:

“Aii, birthday songs are sometimes draining (as a waiter/waitress), especially on busy days, Iowa."

Spur waiter spoon-feeds kid ice cream and sings the birthday song

Briefly News previously reported that a Spur waiter working at a Johannesburg Southgate location went above and beyond while at his job.

The young man made a birthday kid feel special at Spur by doing the most to entertain the customer.

Netizens were touched by the TikTok video showing that staff went the extra mile for a child celebrating his birthday.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News