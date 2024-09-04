TikTok personality Jeremy du Plessis shared a video of a Cape Town-based Spur employee showing off her moves

The energetic woman danced in an aisle while her colleagues and patrons cheered her on

When Jeremy shared his excitement for our country and not wanting to leave, many social media users agreed

A Spur employee danced her heart out. Images: @jeremy_duplessis

Source: TikTok

Restaurant workers often face the challenge of keeping their customers happy, which can be demanding. However, one Spur employee managed to bring smiles to her customers' faces by dancing on the job, turning an ordinary day into a joyful experience.

Spur worker dances for customers

Springboks superfan and TikTok personality Jeremy du Plessis took to his TikTok account (@jeremy_duplessis) to show people online what he witnessed when he went to a Cape Town-based Spur in Zevenwacht Mall.

While there, he recorded one of the employees showing off her impressive dance moves. Her colleagues and the patrons cheered as she made the aisle her stage.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Jeremy, who shared he didn't want to leave the country, wrote in his caption:

"No place like South Africa!"

Watch the video below:

Mzansi loves the Spur vibes

Members from the online community headed to the comment section to express their joy after seeing the Spur worker dance into people's hearts.

@ingridnelsonstene added to the comments:

"What a nice vibe they have at work."

@naya17651 told social media users:

"South Africa is heaven. I love my country."

@barbs085 shared with people online:

"I love her. She's such a vibe. I'm definitely visiting Spur in Kuilsriver for my kids again."

A hopeful @marryhet wrote:

"This is how I want to feel in my workplace every day."

@darrinrossouw laughed and said:

"She’s going to be dead tired after work because it’s everyone’s birthday when I go to Spur."

@schutte60 jokingly added:

"The food is getting cold."

Customers smile at Spur staff member's cool moves

Last year, Briefly News reported about the same Cape Town-based Spur where one of the staff members broke out in dance, bringing joy to the customers.

The TikTok community praised the staff for their enthusiasm and dedication to brightening their customers' day.

PAY ATTENTION:

Source: Briefly News