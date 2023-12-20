The staff at Spur Steak Ranch in Cape Town put on a fantastic show to celebrate a customer's birthday

In a TikTok video that went viral, the staff can be seen dancing energetically to make the customer's day extra special

The TikTok community praised the staff for their enthusiasm and dedication to making their customer's day brighter

The staff members at Coyote Spur Steak Ranch in Cape Town created a buzz on TikTok.

This is after a TikTok video of the staff members having a blast and entertaining customers went viral.

Staff at Spur throw vibes for a customer

In a video posted by @colourfulsherri, the staff can be seen dancing energetically to upbeat music at the restaurant. The video garnered over 4K likes.

After watching the video, many TikTok users expressed their desire to visit the Spur restaurant on their birthday to experience the lively atmosphere created by the staff.

@Kay & Aaks said:

"They always give the best vibes! The best Spur I’ve been to."

@Calvin Louw commented:

"They need a raise."

@Sarah Tonin said:

"@a-money This is the Spur I want."

@Raeesah Nolan commented:

"If I'm not getting the same energy for my birthday performance at Spur, I'm not paying."

@dianasauls8 shared:

"I witnessed this this lady makes people's birthdays very special ♥️"

