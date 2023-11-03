A South African family surprised everyone by taking their homemade pap to a Spur restaurant

The incident, humorously captured in a TikTok video, has left South Africans stunned as the lady dishes up for her whole family

Their confidence in unpacking homemade pap at a Spur table garnered amusement and raised questions in Mzansi

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News WhatsApp Channel - Breaking News on the Go - FOLLOW NOW

A video has been trending online of a family taking pap to eat at Spur. Images: @da_v1t0/Getty Images

Source: UGC

A family has raised eyebrows by bringing their homemade pap to a popular Spur restaurant.

Family eats pap at Spur

The unexpected situation was recorded and shared on TikTok by user @da_v1t0 on his page. The clip has left the nation both amused and puzzled. Spur, a well-known South African restaurant chain, is famous for its delicious meals. However, this family decided to eat their steak with pap.

The TikTok video captures the family confidently unpacking their homemade pap at their Spur table, leaving restaurant staff and fellow diners amused as the lady dished for everyone.

PAY ATTENTION:

Watch the video below:

Mzansi stunned by pap video

The incident has sparked discussions about South African food culture, dining etiquette, and the love for pap. It's a lighthearted reminder that Mzansi loves their staples.

People flocked to the comment section to share their views:

@Neo Mokoena697 said:

"This is wrong, they should have just bought inhloko at the rank."

@Valencia manuel shared:

"There have been many times i wished I had pap with my steak at spur im not judging let them enjoy."

@Mark855 commented:

"Wish jIwas there ! I would just pay for the whole table and give them the experience that they deserve."

@DeenickJ said:

"I honestly would have paid the thing for them hey like why would u be taking videos."

@oratilepholo commented:

"One thing about my grandmother,she doesn’t mind pulling such stunts."

@Jyotika shared:

"Haibo, she just kept going that is a bottomless handbag of endless pap."

Woman sits at Spur with no food

In a similar story, Briefly News reported that some friends took a video of a girl at the table who had no food, apparently because she had no money.

TikTok user @kimmymakhubu shared the video showing the young woman with no food while everyone ate.

Some were upset by the video; however, others were sure it was just a joke and her food was coming.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News