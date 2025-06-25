A Cape Town content creator compared her grocery shopping at Woolworths and Pick n Pay, spending R500 at Woolies versus R384 at Pick n Pay, with completely different results

Her Woolworths haul included quality items like chicken roti rolls, fruit juice and drumsticks, while Pick n Pay offered more snacks, frozen foods and everyday essentials for less money

South Africans weighed in on her choices, with some praising Pick n Pay's value while others questioned which store offers better bang for your buck

A Cape Town woman shared a video showing what she bought from Woolies and Pick n Pay. Images: @ateekunge

A Cape Town woman has sparked conversations about grocery shopping priorities after sharing her weekly mini grocery haul comparing what she bought at Woolworths versus Pick n Pay for under R500.

Content creator @ateekunge posted the video on the 21 of June with the caption:

"My weekly mini grocery haul," showing off her purchases from both popular South African retailers.

The comparison revealed interesting differences in shopping value and priorities. At Woolworths, she spent exactly R500 and walked away with one shopping bag containing dishwashing liquid and detergent for R40, four chicken roti rolls for R189, three one-litre fruit juices for R80, and chicken drumsticks for R189.99.

Her Pick n Pay trip cost R384 but filled two full shopping bags with a variety of items. She picked up two tubs of strawberries for R55.99, 600 grams of fish fingers for R64.99, 12 frozen chicken samoosas for R49.99, green chilli sauce for R11.99, two tubs of 1kg Nutriday yoghurt for R52.99, two bags of Lays chips for R38.90, two loaves of white bread for R33.99, sanitary pads for R17.99, Parmalat cheese for R35.99, one Switch energy drink for R12.99, and a Monster energy drink for R18.99.

While she spent less money at Pick n Pay and got more items, her Woolworths purchases focused on quality prepared foods and fresh ingredients, compared to Pick n Pay's mix of snacks, frozen foods and household basics.

A woman from Cape Town shared a video showing what she was able to buy with less than R1000. Images: @ateekunge

SA weighs in on shopping choices

Viewers shared mixed reactions to the grocery comparison, with many questioning whether the items were worth the money spent.

@user6077266084425 asked practically:

"When warmed, does the WW roti crisp up, please?"

@angelique_vermeulen requested:

"Review on the samoosas, please."

@laverne_latoya praised Pick n Pay:

"Pick n Pay is doing the things."

@nhlanloh agreed about quality:

"You'll never go wrong with that sauce."

@alime simply responded with emojis:

"🥺🥺🥺"

Why Woolworths dominates SA retail

According to Supply Chain Digital, Woolworths has maintained its position as South Africa's premium retailer for over 86 years by focusing on quality products and exceptional customer experience. The company prides itself on creating comfortable shopping environments with superior trolleys, excellent hygiene standards, and attentive customer service that sets them apart from competitors.

Woolworths invests heavily in store design and visual merchandising, ensuring every detail contributes to an enjoyable shopping experience. Their commitment extends beyond retail to social responsibility, supporting local communities and promoting sustainable practices through their Good Business Journey initiative.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

