A South African woman's TikTok video went viral after she revealed a "fastest fingers" deal on the KFC app

The deal allowed her to purchase a Streetwise-two meal for only R2, impressing many netizens online

The video resonated with South Africans seeking affordable meal options amidst rising living costs

South Africans were abuzz over a viral TikTok showing a woman securing a KFC Streetwise 2 for just R2 through a limited "fastest fingers" app deal, highlighting the search for affordability and the rapid spread of online trends.

A South African woman has social media buzzing after scoring a jaw-dropping deal at KFC, getting a streetwise two for just R2. The now-viral TikTok video posted by user @sebehdlamini5 shows the many orders of food she placed on social media, leaving many netizens stunned and intrigued by the discount's origin.

In the clip, the woman excitedly showcases the deal she saw onlinewhich is called the fastest fingers deal, where you get a Streetwise 2 for just R2, exclusively on the KFC app. Many tried to purchase after she did; however, it was too late.

The KFC R2 deal

Many South Africans are familiar with how pricey fast food has become, especially amid rising living costs. So, the idea of enjoying a meal for just R2 felt almost surreal to many viewers. Some joked that they were headed straight to the nearest KFC. The deal is just made available without announcing, and as the deal name, only those with fast fingers can get a share before the deal expires.

The video resonated with locals who often look for ways to stretch their budgets without compromising on comfort food. It also highlighted the growing power of social media, where one viral moment can draw attention to deals that go unnoticed.

Mzansi reacts to the video

Koketso Mamakea asked:

"You pay R2 with your bank app, or when they deliver, you give them 2 rands?"

LwaMeSa💕💕

"It’s 9:50 and there’s no sale where I am"

Nonzuzo Mbuyisa said:

"9:50 right no,w let me download the app."

Vuyi wrote:

"Is it possible to buy that special sa R2 maybe tse 2/3? I thought it was 1 per customer."

kazi_ntulie_IBO said:

"Ngizoyigada ksasa."

user9819274126823 asked:

"How do you get it? Do you need to have kfc app? 😩😭"

Emihle said:

"Angnayo naleyo R2."

Aphiwe Siyamthanda Msomi asked:

"Do you have to pay a delivery fee?"

Mandisa Ncanana wrote:

"Setting my alarm clock now. 😂"

Nomagawu shared:

"Hau, I got the message from the app yaz, but didn’t open it on time. I thought it’s starting next week."

Halley wrote:

"Hey, so can I ask ka gore nako ashii ya fihla Kopa o arabe ka bonako ke tse kadi one one like ke Kenya order ya mathoke pele then send, after ke etse engwe send or bjang ka gore ye one yena aowa nkase kgore."

Watch the TikTok video below:

