An American was amazed by the food served in South African KFC branches, and Mzansi loved his reaction

The gent ate several items that weren't served in his own country and was surprised at how tasty the food was

People across the country shared their love for the fast food chain, while others talked about how the US version tasted

An American man was head over heels for South African KFC and Mzansi loved it. Images: usbari.addi

An American man was excited to try some South African KFC and was blown away by how the food tasted. The man visited one of the branches and ordered the different items he couldn't have back in the US. South Africans loved the clip, and some who have visited the States said that the food isn't as good there.

Taste-buds celebrating

TikTokker usbari.addi sat down at a KFC to dig into some tasty goodies. The list of items he ordered included some dunked wings, mash and gravy, as well as a box master. He sat down and dug in on each one, enjoying each item after the other. However, it was the dunked wings that stole the show. The man said that the US should learn from South Africa's KFC.

See the video below:

Pro-South African through and through

Visiting the man's channel is quite a surprising experience. There are tons of videos of him covering different aspects of South African culture and life in an educational and informative way. One video shows him reacting to energy drinks found in the country, while another one is a skit of him reacting to the popular "now now" phrase.

The American dude loves making content about South African life. Image: Javier Ghersi

A lot of his videos are of him reacting to different foods and cultural phenomena. The videos have hundreds and thousands of views.

South Africans loved the clip and made some light fun of American KFC.

Read the comments below:

mel_miss24 said:

"Y’all should see Nigerian KFC 😂😂😂 I couldn’t believe my eyes."

Leehle mentioned:

"As South Africans, we will gladly donate the mash and gravy to your American KFC... I hope to never see it again in SA😂"

Dr. Don G commented:

"💯 True, KFC in America is terrible with their dry tenders and chicken! South Africa beat them by far as if it originated here!"

Ms Walker 04 shared:

"I see people complaining about the mash. Guys am I the only one who actually loves the mash?😭🔥"

Tinashe Alinafe Kanjanani posted:

"How did KFC originate in America and end up being better in South Africa? 😭"

lordofthehamburgers22 said:

"A whole box of dunked wings? Eish bra toilet paper in the deepfreeze, see you at two in the morning."

Hugo Boss Gold mentioned:

"The only thing bad about those dunked wings is the bathroom visit later that day or the day after."

A UK tourist shared her five-day itinerary for her trip to South Africa, which had some people across the internet asking questions. A dude from the States went to his TikTok account to share how South Africa's public restrooms are, and some South Africans had a lot to say about it.

