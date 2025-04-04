An American man was incredibly excited when he visited a "mall" in Johannesburg for the first time, and Mzansi couldn't care less

The gent went around pointing at everything he was surprised at and was shocked when he saw a Chinese store inside

South Africans scratched their heads after watching the clip and wondered what malls in the US were like

An American man couldn't contain himself when walking around a "Johannesburg mall", and SA thought he needed to relax. Image: mattventure

A man hailing from the US annoyed some South Africans online after he got overly excited while walking through a "Johannesburg mall". Many people pointed out that he was in a shopping centre in Glenvista, a suburb in the South of Johannesburg.

A wonderland in Africa

TikTokker mattventure is the dude behind the camera. He began the video by walking through the shopping centre and talking about how everything was glistening in the "mall". He then went around pointing at many things he saw and some folks found that rude. He was amazed at how the food looked in a cafe.

Adventures in Mzansi

As the clip continues, the gent orders a coffee at a cafe and loves it. The video he shared isn't his first adventure in the country. The man has several clips partaking in day-to-day South African life and interacting with people across the country. The American dude has a clip called "Why I love Soweto part1" where he explains his love for kotas.

The US man has several clips showing his adventures through South Africa. Image: James Strachan

The dude has even taken several videos while walking through Johannesburg CBD, which some South Africans were surprised at, considering how dangerous the city can be. The American man, however, was smart enough to go to the safer parts.

South Africans didn't like the clip he shared above and thought that the guy was overreacting for the most part.

Ayesha van Wyk asked:

"Why are you so surprised? Don't malls in America have everything like our malls do? We have clothing and grocery stores, banks, pharmacies, and cars are sold inside our malls. The malls are huge here."

Boo asked:

"Sir, what are you doing in Glenvista, of all places 😂"

tank said:

"The window is not broken. It was installed like that. And that's not a mall, its Glenvista shopping centre, it's on the entrance."

Enid mentioned:

"I'm going to assume you've never been out of your little country town, right? First time leaving the farm? 😉😉 Whaaaat?"

Noluthando commented:

"Not sure what’s happening here. Are you being sarcastic?"

Gabi❤️ shared:

"Malls in the USA are what we call shopping centres, I was so disappointed when I went to my first American mall."

Sadie asked:

"Sir, with all due respect, what did you think South Africa looked like?"

