A UK tourist shared her five-day itinerary for her trip to South Africa, which had some netizens asking questions

The trip she shared was quite extensive, showing the different activities she got up to within the days and what she enjoyed

People from the UK came to reminisce about their time in Mzansi and shared how they wish they could go back

A tourist from the UK had netizens asking her questions about her five day itinerary in South Africa. Images: steph_greenstreet

Source: TikTok

South Africa has become a beloved travel hot spot for eager tourists and one woman couldn't wait to share her adventures. A lady from the UK shared her five-day holiday itinerary for South Africa, bringing her fellow countrymen to ask questions about prices and for others to reminisce on their time spent in Mzansi.

Straight to the Mother City

TikTokker steph_greenstreet shared the clip of her five-day adventure, which featured many activities. She started her holiday by spending a day at the pool at Saunders Bay with her friends. The second day consisted of her and her crew heading out for some wine tasting in Franschoek and shared how much the Uber and outing was overall.

See the video below:

The adventure continues

The next day saw the crew head out to the Aquila Private Game Reserve. Once again, she shared the amount needed for the whole trip. The safari included a paid lunch, breakfast, some complimentary drinks and a transport to the safari. The lady said it was the best safari experience she had been through.

Even though her travel plans were for South Africa, the lady spent most of her time in Cape Town. Image: Johannes Mann

Source: Getty Images

Her following day was filled with bouncy beats and party vibes at a music festival hosted in Cape Town. Netizens loved the clip and had many questions for the UK Tourist. Some had already experienced everything she posted and shared their memories about their time in Mzansi.

See the comments below:

Amy | Lifestyle said:

"Love this! How did you find out about the festivals/ events?"

Simi 🤍 asked:

"Who did you book your safari experience with please?"

GraceGraceGo also asked:

"How much would you budget for the whole trip to SA incl. activities food accomodation etc?"

Iszy mentioned:

"Wow that’s so expensive for spas in Cape Town! Places like the Nelson Mandela Hotel or Ellerman House are so beautiful and treatments are like £60 pp 😅"

Helena asked:

"Can you choose the treatments you prefer to get at the santé day spa?"

z shared:

"Still not over the swimsuit and white trousers combo tbh"

uche commented:

"Not me saving this for future reference like I wasn’t there."

