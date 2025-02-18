Global site navigation

“Sana I Want To Go”: Tourist Shares the Things He Can Do in SA but Can’t in Switzerland, SA Amazed
People

by  Siphesihle Z Luthango 2 min read
  • A tourist took his time to give a detailed explanation of what it is like to live in Switzerland compared to South Africa
  • The man shared a lot of details about how the rule of law works in the European nation and what is allowed in day-to-day life
  • Mzansi was captivated by the video with many showing a desire to visit the expensive and fancy country

A Swiss man explained the many ways South Africa and his country differed, captivating many.
A Swiss man explained the many ways Mzansi and his country differed, captivating many. Images: janickoriti/ TikTok
Source: TikTok

A tourist caught the curiosity of many South Africans after he explained the many differences between Mzansi and Switzerland. Netizens were deeply interested in what he had to say, especially regarding the differences in the rule of law. He posted the video as a reply to someone curious about the two countries.

A great cultural difference

TikToker janickoriti shared the video where he also engaged with several interested people in the comments section. The man started sharing how different certain laws were in Switzerland, and how strict things are. He also mentioned how drivers could lose their licenses if kids were not in a specified seat.

Watch the interesting video below:

No braai for you

One of the facts that hit home about Switzerland was how people were not allowed to braai in the open, and that it was only allowed in the forest but with many rules and regulations. He also mentioned that the country has strict noise laws.

Switzerland has for more rules for day-to-day life than Mzansi.
Switzerland has for more rules for day-to-day life than South Africa. Image: Bloomberg Creative
Source: Getty Images

South Africans were fixated on what the gent had to say with many asking more questions in the comments section.

Read the comments below:

@Hfscjll said:

"I’m not even half way through the video and it already sounds like prison to me."

@KevinGininda🇿🇦 mentioned:

"Guys we really have been taking South Africa for granted.. This place is like paradise....🇿🇦"

@MamaOnka💙 commented:

"I think I belong in Switzerland the way I hate noise."

@appleuser6825795🇿🇦 posted:

"I think I belong in Switzerland it must be a peaceful place ever, accept that I don’t have 💰"

@Ndlunkulu_Zwane shared:

"Banana Republic here 😭🇿🇦🤣🤣🤣 Lawless country of ours 😭😭😭"

@TheQuoteBag said:

"All these things you mention, is how South Africa used to be before 1994, was super strict."

@SoanyTee🇿🇦🇨🇭 mentioned:

"In Switzerland, drivers respect pedestrians, especially at the zebra crossing but in SA, most drivers ijoooo 😔"

