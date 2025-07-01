A man named Wes Reddy shared how people could save money by leaving their geysers on and off throughout the day

Wes used two machines in the test he performed in Johannesburg in the middle of winter

Social media users were grateful for the tip and shared what they do to save money and power

A man showed how people could save big when using their geyser. Images: @djwesreddy

A man in Johannesburg did the geyser test by leaving the appliance on for one week and switching it off and on for two hours in the morning and evening for another week.

Wes Reddy told the online community on his TikTok account that leaving the geyser on all the time used approximately 36% more power at 36% more cost (R479.20) compared to switching it on for two hours in the morning and evening and off for the rest of the day (R303.32).

When asked in the comment section how many people the test was based on in the household, Wes stated:

"There are five people in my home. All shower in the morning, and maybe three shower at night. Lesser showering at night in winter, though. The amount of people in the home will definitely impact the test results."

Wes stated in his video that he used a Class 1 Wi-Fi metre to measure the power used and a Wi-Fi smart switch to switch the geyser on and off.

"This was the first test done in the middle of winter in Joburg. Others tests might bring different results, but the metre can't lie. I didn't make up the numbers."

Geyser technique intrigues Mzansi

Several social media users entered the comment section with queries, and Wes seemed more than happy to answer the curious locals. Other people on the internet appreciated the tip and aimed to try the technique in their homes.

People loved the power-saving concept the man applied. Image: Ezra Bailey

@viranv20 shared with the public:

"Great feedback and insights. Great timing. I am busy looking for smart metre options for the geyser. The way our place is set up, I am currently running three geysers on all the time."

@meshannaidoo2111 laughed and wrote in the comments:

"This is some good proof to show the wife and prove her wrong. It very seldom happens."

@crispyguvner revealed their potential plan for the future:

"This is why I'm thinking of installing a solar or gas geyser. I would be saving so much."

@karelkat2 added their experience in the comment section:

"I have my geyser on from three to five in the morning and then again from eight to 10 in the morning. My monthly usage is between 60 to 80kw for the month. I'm not sure how you use 74 in one week."

@marise.blandin.de told the online community:

"I alway said that it is cheaper to switch it on and off. I have done this my entire life."

@hassen.khan97 shared what they did to save:

"I have an offgrid solar system. I leave my geysers on the entire day when the sun is out and switch it off when the sun goes down again."

@martingoldway stated their opinion, writing:

"The size of the geyser and the location in South Africa where the tests will be done will have a big impact on the results."

