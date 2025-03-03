A content creator shared his moving journey from an expensive R5,400 apartment located 40km from his workplace to a more affordable R2,700 home just 5km away

The TikTok video posted by @mklere2 shows him methodically packing his belongings, carefully wrapping furniture and appliances in protective materials to ensure safe transport

Many South Africans praised his money-saving decision in the comments, with some sharing their own similar experiences of downsizing to improve their financial situations

A man has inspired many South Africans by documenting his strategic move to a more affordable apartment that's much closer to his workplace. Content creator @mklere2 shared the video capturing his moving process as he packed up his R5,400 apartment to relocate to a more affordable R2,700 home.

In the footage, he can be seen carefully boxing his belongings, wrapping furniture like his couch and TV stand in industrial cling wrap, and securing his television in its original box for protection during the move.

His caption explained the reasoning behind his decision:

"Moving out from my R5400 apartment which was 40KM away from work to a R2700 one that is 5KM away. The aim is to save up this year and I've made a good decision so far."

The content creator later clarified in the comments that he was moving to Ennerdale in the south of Johannesburg, a relocation that not only halved his rent but dramatically reduced his commute to work.

Living closer to one's workplace offers numerous benefits beyond just saving on rent. The reduced commute time means less stress from traffic congestion and more free time that can be invested in personal activities, family, or rest. Studies show that long commutes can significantly impact mental and physical wellbeing, with daily traffic being a major source of stress for many workers.

Watch the TikTok clip below.

Financial and lifestyle benefits

The financial advantages of this decision extend beyond the obvious R2,700 monthly rent savings. A shorter commute means substantial savings on transportation costs including fuel, vehicle maintenance, and repairs due to less wear and tear. For someone commuting 40km each way daily, this could amount to thousands in annual savings on travel expenses alone.

Also, living closer to work creates opportunities for healthier lifestyle choices. The saved time can be dedicated to exercise, preparing nutritious meals, or simply getting adequate sleep. Some people even opt to walk or cycle to work when living nearby, incorporating physical activity naturally into their daily routine.

The content creator's strategic move shows a thoughtful approach to improving both financial health and quality of life simultaneously, a decision that resonated with many South Africans facing similar housing and commuting challenges.

Mzansi relates and shares experiences

The video sparked conversation among viewers who shared their own experiences with downsizing:

@Candi_Lu expressed interest:

"I would like to know more about the R2.7k one."

@Clearance El-Creador clarified his move:

"I've moved from JHB central to Ennerdale(JHB South)."

@confidence Gomolemo shared success:

"I did this last year, August, I saved and bought a pre-owned car cash."

@Yonie lamented:

"I want to move out from an R8500 apartment 😭😭😭"

@thatqueen_officail wished:

"I wish theRE was something for that cheaper price in Centurion 😭🤞"

@Ayanda the Embroidery Machine shared:

"Moved from R1500 to R750 congratulations goals are important."

@Naledi M warned:

"We tried to downgrade then boom electricity bill plus water sums up to 2k, how I don't know."

@Snosh👠❤💅💃🎉 celebrated:

"Moved from R3700 to R1600 🥰best decision ever 🥳🥳🥳kuyaphileka♥️"

