In life, change is inevitable, and sometimes, it leads us to a place that's even better than before. A woman recently shared that she chose to downgrade her lifestyle by letting go of her expensive car.

Woman says goodbye to BMW

Using the handle @statesn on TikTok, a local woman shared a video of someone driving her black BMW onto a car-carrying trailer.

Not sharing a specific reason for letting go of her vehicle, the TikTokker said in the post:

"POV: I downgraded my lifestyle and made peace with it."

Watch the video below:

Mzansi relates to woman's lifestyle changes

Thousands of social media users rushed to the woman's comment section to share their stories of change and show her support.

@the.audi.gent said to the independent lady:

"It’s not downgrading, it’s levelling up. There’s a vision in what you are doing! Please don’t forget to post your comeback as well."

@otsile_l wrote with love:

"It's okay to start afresh."

@thembisk shared with app users:

"I become so emotional when I hear these true stories. I need to face reality too, but I don't know where to start so I can pick up the pieces."

@leborose11 positively wrote:

"It’s just a small setback. There’s more the Lord is preparing you for."

@verstro123 told the woman:

"Nothing wrong with downgrading. We all learn in different ways."

@tiego140 stated in the comment section:

"It’s just a temporary situation. Life has ups and downs. Slowly but surely, everything will get back together, step by step, day by day."

Woman bags BMW for 21st birthday

In another story, Briefly News reported about a young woman who shared on TikTok that she received a BMW for her 21st birthday, which left many in awe.

Many people in the post's comment section were excited for the birthday girl and showered her with congratulatory messages.

