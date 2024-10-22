It was a sad day for a hun who showcased how she downgraded her lifestyle by returning back her car

The TikTok clip captured the attention of many, generating over 1.1 million views along with thousands of likes and comments

People reacted to the lady's clip as they rushed to the comments section to share their thoughts

A woman sadly kissed her BMW goodbye as she returned it to the dealership in a TikTok video. Image: @statesn

A lady shared a sad story on social media that many people could relate to. She took to her TikTok account to showcase what happened that day as her car was being taken.

Woman downgrades lifestyle and returns BMW

The cost of living in South Africa has increased, making life challenging for many. Well, a stunner was not about to let her car stress her out in this shaky economy, so she took a bold decision to return her black BMW to the dealership to free herself financially.

The video shared by the hun, who goes by the handle @statesn, shows the vehicle being taken in, leaving the woman with all sorts of emotions. While taking to her TikTok caption, the lady simply said:"

"POV: I downgraded my lifestyle and made peace with it."

@statesn's clip captured many's attention and became a massive hit on TikTok, gathering over 1.1 million views along with thousands of likes and comments.

SA applauds the lady on her decision

Mzansi netizens clapped for the woman, and many encouraged her on her bold decision as they showered her with heartwarming messages.

Rams said:

"Don't worry, it's part of life. I took back my BMW 3 Series Mzansi Edition and got a Hyundai, and yes, people laughed, but I care less about their opinions."

UserNEO wrote:

"Lost my job, my house, going through a divorce mara fede ke tla tsoha shape."

Promise added:

"My dad did the same, and now we're able to get a better education he even got his family back."

Thatohatsi expressed:

"If you can’t afford to take it back or sell it, then pay it back. It’s better than holding on until they repossess the car and you get into debt."

Kabelo commented:

"Downgrading is normal; we all have problems, and this means you want to solve them."

Gqeberha couple returns car to dealership in a TikTok video

Briefly News previously reported that a couple in Gqeberha boldly decided to return their car to the dealership and shared a video online that went viral.

It was a sad day for a lovely couple who uploaded a video on TikTok showcasing how they returned their car. The expensive monthly payments required to keep and maintain the vehicle overwhelmed them, which led to the decision.

