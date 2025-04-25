Mokwena improved Wydad's league position from sixth to third, but failed to meet the club’s high expectations, especially missing out on a CAF Champions League spot

The 1-1 draw against Olympic Club de Safi was the breaking point, exposing Wydad’s ongoing issues with discipline and consistency under Mokwena’s leadership

Speculation is growing about a possible return to South Africa, with Orlando Pirates rumoured to be interested, though no official move has been confirmed

Rhulani Mokwena’s time at Wydad Casablanca has come to an early end, and while his stay in Morocco was brief, it sparked plenty of debate. In a conversation with Briefly News, football analyst Brighton Bafana unpacked what led to the South African coach’s departure from the North African giants.

Rhulani Mokwena parts ways with Wydad Casablanca after falling short of CAF Champions League qualification. Image: Wydad Athletic

Source: Twitter

Improvement, But Not Enough

Mokwena managed to lift Wydad from sixth to third in the league standings. On paper, that was a clear sign of progress. But at a club with sky-high expectations, it simply wasn’t enough.

“Wydad demand results—and fast,” Bafana explained.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

“Even with improvement, he couldn’t cement a top CAF Champions League spot. That’s the minimum standard there.”

Olympic Club de Safi match: The final blow

The 1-1 draw against Olympic Club de Safi may have been the tipping point.

“That game exposed all the cracks,” said Bafana.

“A red card, a late equaliser—it was a summary of Wydad’s issues under Mokwena. Discipline, inconsistency, and an inability to close out games.”

Mentality and Leadership Concerns

According to Bafana, Mokwena inherited a technically gifted squad, but struggled to instil the mental toughness required at such a demanding club.

“Tactically, Mokwena is sharp. But managing pressure, egos, and high expectations is something else entirely. Wydad needed a steady hand during turbulent times, and Mokwena wasn’t able to provide that consistently.”

Speculation mounts over Orlando Pirates return

Now unattached, Mokwena is being heavily linked with a return to South Africa, with Orlando Pirates rumoured to be interested.

“It wouldn’t be a shock,” Bafana said.

“He’s done well in the PSL before. Pirates could use fresh energy, and Mokwena brings that.”

However, Bafana was quick to add,

“It’s all speculation for now. There’s no confirmation from the club, so we’ll have to wait and see.”

A Coach with More to Offer

Despite the setback, Bafana believes Mokwena’s coaching journey is far from over.

“He’s still one of the brightest minds in African football. His next move—whether in South Africa or abroad—will be crucial.”

As Mokwena plots his next step, fans remain hopeful that he’ll bounce back and return stronger.

Lucas Radebe appointed as Leeds United’s Ambassador

Briefly News previously reported that former Bafana Bafana captain and Leeds United legend, Lucas Radebe, has been appointed as the club’s first-ever global ambassador — a role that left him humbled despite his iconic status.

Radebe, who captained Leeds in 124 of his over 260 appearances between 1994 and 2005, was celebrated for his leadership and community impact.

Leeds United has honoured him with a hospitality suite and a city bus bearing his name. As the club looks to expand its global footprint, Radebe will play a key role in engaging fans and sponsors worldwide.

Source: Briefly News